SB89 in Sen: Received from Assembly concurred in - 2022-01-26

Date / House Action Journal

2/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Marklein, Nass, Cowles, Feyen and Felzkowski; cosponsored by Representatives Tranel, Novak, Kurtz, Oldenburg, VanderMeer, Jagler, Knodl, Moses, Murphy, Mursau, Ramthun, Schraa and Tusler 104

2/11/2021 Sen. Representative Wichgers added as a cosponsor 108

3/3/2021 Sen. Public hearing held

4/1/2021 Sen. Executive action taken

4/7/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry, Ayes 3, Noes 1 241

4/7/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling

4/13/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 4-14-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 252

4/14/2021 Sen. Read a second time 257

4/14/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 257

4/14/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 257

4/14/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 257

4/14/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 259

4/14/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 238

4/27/2021 Asm. Representative Dallman added as a cosponsor 255

12/7/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 606

1/20/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules

1/25/2022 Asm. Rules suspended to withdraw from calendar and take up

1/25/2022 Asm. Read a second time

1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading

1/25/2022 Asm. Rules suspended

1/25/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in

1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged