SB89 in Sen: Received from Assembly concurred in - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 256.15 (8) (b) 3.; and to create 256.15 (8) (bm) and 256.15 (8) (fm) of the statutes; Relating to: certification requirements for emergency medical responders.

Status: S - Received concurred in

2/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Marklein, Nass, Cowles, Feyen and Felzkowski; cosponsored by Representatives Tranel, Novak, Kurtz, Oldenburg, VanderMeer, Jagler, Knodl, Moses, Murphy, Mursau, Ramthun, Schraa and Tusler 104
2/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry 104
2/11/2021 Sen. Representative Wichgers added as a cosponsor 108
3/3/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
4/1/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
4/7/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry, Ayes 3, Noes 1 241
4/7/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
4/13/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 4-14-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 252
4/14/2021 Sen. Read a second time 257
4/14/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 257
4/14/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 257
4/14/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 257
4/14/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 259
4/14/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 238
4/27/2021 Asm. Representative Dallman added as a cosponsor 255
12/7/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 606
1/20/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules  
1/25/2022 Asm. Rules suspended to withdraw from calendar and take up  
1/25/2022 Asm. Read a second time  
1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading  
1/25/2022 Asm. Rules suspended  
1/25/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in  
1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/26/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly concurred in  

