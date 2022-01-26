SB89 in Sen: Received from Assembly concurred in - 2022-01-26
WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 256.15 (8) (b) 3.; and to create 256.15 (8) (bm) and 256.15 (8) (fm) of the statutes; Relating to: certification requirements for emergency medical responders.
Status: S - Received concurred in
|2/11/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senators Marklein, Nass, Cowles, Feyen and Felzkowski; cosponsored by Representatives Tranel, Novak, Kurtz, Oldenburg, VanderMeer, Jagler, Knodl, Moses, Murphy, Mursau, Ramthun, Schraa and Tusler
|104
|2/11/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry
|104
|2/11/2021 Sen.
|Representative Wichgers added as a cosponsor
|108
|3/3/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|4/1/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|4/7/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Insurance, Licensing and Forestry, Ayes 3, Noes 1
|241
|4/7/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|4/13/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 4-14-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|252
|4/14/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|257
|4/14/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|257
|4/14/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|257
|4/14/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed
|257
|4/14/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|259
|4/14/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|238
|4/27/2021 Asm.
|Representative Dallman added as a cosponsor
|255
|12/7/2021 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Rules
|606
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended to withdraw from calendar and take up
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/26/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly concurred in
