SB117 in Sen: Received from Assembly concurred in - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to renumber 62.13 (3); to renumber and amend 62.13 (1), 62.50 (1h) and 62.50 (6); to amend 19.42 (7w) (c), 60.57 (2), 61.65 (3g) (d) 1. a., 62.13 (2) (a), 62.13 (6m) (intro.), 62.50 (21) and 62.51 (1) (a); to repeal and recreate 62.50 (1e); and to create 62.13 (1b), 62.13 (1m) (a) 2., 62.13 (1m) (d), 62.13 (1m) (e), 62.13 (3) (b), 62.13 (3) (c), 62.13 (3) (d), 62.13 (3m), 62.50 (1h) (b), 62.50 (1h) (f) 1., 62.50 (1h) (f) 3., 62.50 (5g), 62.50 (5m), 62.50 (6) (b), 62.50 (6) (c) and 62.50 (21m) of the statutes; Relating to: boards of police and fire commissioners and protective services departments in populous cities. (FE)