Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,469 in the last 365 days.

AB95 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 256.15 (4m) (d); and to create 256.12 (5) (c), 256.15 (1) (ij), 256.15 (4) (a) 4. and 256.15 (10m) of the statutes; Relating to: ambulance staffing and emergency medical personnel.

Status: S - Received

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/26/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  
5/14/2021 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 11, Noes 5 288

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab95

You just read:

AB95 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.