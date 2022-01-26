AB251 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-26

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act to amend 946.69 (title); and to create 946.69 (2) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: impersonating a public officer, public employee, or employee of a utility and providing a penalty.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.