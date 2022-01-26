How To Clean Out A Rental Property Before Moving In 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tenants who live in a rental property usually have a list of things to do before vacating their unit. This can be a daunting task, but it’s important to do it properly if they want to avoid getting charged for cleaning services. This blog post will walk tenants through the steps necessary to clean their rental property from top to bottom. Follow these tips and any unit will be spick and span in no time!
1. Remove All Belongings From the Property
Before starting to clean, the first step is to remove all personal belongings from the property. This will make it easier to dust and sweep surfaces, and the tenant won’t have to worry about cleaning anything they’ve missed.
2. Dust and Clean All Surfaces
Once the property is cleared of all personal belongings, it’s time to start dusting and cleaning. Be sure to pay attention to all surfaces, including walls, windows, and floors. Use a duster or a wet rag to get rid of any built-up dust, then use a cleaner (such as bleach or window cleaner) to wipe down all surfaces.
3. Vacuum and Mop All Floors
Although floors may look clean, they likely need a good vacuuming and mopping. Be sure to get into all the corners and crevices, and use a mop for wet cleaning if needed.
4. Clean the Bathrooms and Kitchen
The bathrooms and kitchen are two of the most commonly-used areas in any rental property. It’s important to give them a good clean before leaving. Use a disinfectant cleaner to wipe down all surfaces, then scrub the toilets and bathtubs/showers. The kitchen should be cleared of all appliances and wiped down, including cabinets, counters, and the stovetop.
5. Wipe Down All Appliances
Most appliances will likely have some built-up dirt or grime on them. Wipe them all down with a damp cloth to get rid of it. Be sure to pay special attention to the stove, oven, refrigerator, and microwave.
6. Take Out the Trash and Recycling
Last but not least, take out the trash and recycling. This will leave the property looking neat and tidy, ready for the next tenants!
7. Hire a Junk Removal Company
If cleaning the property seems like too much work, or if there’s a lot of excess belongings to get rid of, consider hiring a junk removal company. They can take care of everything for a reasonable price, and it will be one less task for the tenant to worry about.
Cleaning out a rental property before moving is definitely not an easy task, but following these tips will make it a lot easier. By taking their time and being thorough, tenants can avoid getting charged for cleaning services by their landlord. And if they still feel overwhelmed, they can always hire a junk removal company in Menasha, Wisconsin to take care of everything for them!
If you're moving soon and need help with the clean-up, call Truck N Junk in Wisconsin.
Bill Kizewski
