Sourceless Inc. is working on creating the World Wide Blockchain (IoT, DLT, P2P, Str.Domains, Web3, BNS, WWB, AI)
The blockchain world is now able to unify under a single blockchain standard, the SourceLess Blockchain; the first World Wide Blockchain.
We must recognize internet access as a basic right, and we must work to make sure all young people can connect to a web that gives them the power to shape their world.”CONSTANTA, ROMâNIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Wide Blockchain is the next stage in the web's evolution to make the internet smarter, and will have the ability to process information with near-human efficiency through artificial intelligence systems capable of running intelligent programs to help its users.
— Tim Berners-Lee
The World Wide Blockchain (WWB) is an information system where documents and other web resources are incorruptible through end-to-end encryption, identified by a SourceLess Domain (domain, such as STR.example) and are accessible on the internet using the SourceLess platform. Web 3.0 resources are transferred via Distributed Ledger and Peer-to-Peer technology and can be accessed by users through a software application, called the SourceLess Platform. The World Wide Blockchain is not equivalent to the Internet, which preceded the Web in one form or another more than two decades ago and is based on associated technologies.
Blockchain software together with Distributed Ledger Technology, Web 3.0 as well as the STR.domain ecosystem are creating a new web platform with protocols different from the www, encrypted and decentralised. The ecosystem on which SourceLess is based will not allow the execution of any malware or computer virus; based on the blockchain features, the blockchain identity will not allow any malicious attempts on the internet, and the digital identity will be a White Label product using KYC and AML protection and will not allow identity theft, so the information will be protected by blockchain and DLT, the Peer-2-Peer network with 256-bit encryption, from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
Innovation is at the core of SourceLess Inc.
SourceLess Blockchain provides the world with a unified blockchain experience using SourceLess Platform, a next-generation web platform with non-www, encrypted and decentralized protocols. It is a real blockchain for the community.
SourceLess Platform provides an easy-to-use software solution for everyone. As a truly decentralised platform, SourceLess recognises that blockchain technology is the future of digital communication.
SourceLess Blockchain Network is a Web 3.0 system that addresses both public and private blockchains. All systems run on a truly distributed system, Distributed Ledger technology, based on a decentralized platform supporting smart contract integration, off-chain data storage, data sharing and smart contracts.
The SourceLess platform can store all types of data and provide addresses for a wide variety of use cases, from identity registration to starting a decentralized business. The system is designed to make it easy for anyone to access the blockchain without having to understand all the details of how it works.
SourceLess Platform is a 100% White Label solution that includes a fully hosted and managed, full-node blockchain network. SourceLess makes it extremely easy for companies to customize and deploy their own public/private blockchain solutions. The platform provides tools to facilitate the most robust and secure software architecture, plus the most advanced features in the industry.
The SourceLess Platform is proud to be at the forefront of the industry. SourceLess has created a new blockchain address system (STR.domain) which allows anyone to own a domain for life.
Blockchain Name System (BNS) - the best in the industry
SourceLess team of experts will help anyone select the perfect blockchain domain name, register it and make sure it is protected by SourceLess Blockchain.
Blockchain allows a secure and effective way to place the blockchain domain's ownership for life on the public register and free it from the control of any human being or central authority.
SourceLess' first project was to build a blockchain platform that would allow its users to easily create their own blockchains.
Using SourceLess Blockchain anyone can have control over their assets. Everyone will be able to use them personally with their private key and nobody else. The ability to be connected with others through STR.domains solves most of the problems that exist in SourceLess direct competitors' projects. By eliminating all unnecessary connections, SourceLess has achieved a new technology, making smart contracts secure enough to be used in real-world business applications.
World Wide Blockchain, the power to shape the world!
