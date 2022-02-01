Lumi Transforms At-Home Beauty with Easy and Painless Hair Removal
RoseSkinCo’s latest handheld device uses IPL technology to destroy hair at its root, offering a gentler and more affordable alternative to hair removal methods.
RoseSkinCo, the beauty brand that is making waves in the industry with its simple and effective beauty solutions, has announced the release of its new IPL hair removal handset, Lumi. With the launch of Lumi, consumers have a gentle and effective way to remove unwanted hair and stop its growth at home, leaving their skin soft and smooth.
— Faisal Al-Jabri
Lumi uses intense pulsed light (IPL) technology to remove body hair. IPL is similar to laser hair removal, but it is safe and effective for use at home and comes at a lower cost than in-salon hair removal treatments. Its compact handheld design glides over the skin and targets unwanted hair by destroying the follicle without causing irritation to the skin. Featuring advanced cooling technology and six intensity levels for faster results, Lumi’s powerful IPL technology penetrates deep into the hair shaft down to the root, stopping hair from growing back. Lumi comes complete with a 30-year lifespan and features 900,000 flashes, with users seeing noticeable results in 4 weeks, with full results in 12.
Lumi can also be used on any area due to its 3-speed modes and optimized flash window. Most skin types and hair colors can benefit from Lumi’s hair removal technology.
“Lumi is empowering people everywhere to take hair removal into their own hands with affordable at-home solutions that save them time and money,” said Faisal Al-Jabri, Founder and CEO of RoseSkinCo. "No longer will you have to schedule expensive appointments at the salon for hair removal treatments that are often time-consuming and painful. In just 30 minutes, you can enjoy full-body hair removal without the pain and cost of alternative hair removal methods."
To learn more about Lumi, visit roseskinco.com/Lumi.
About RoseSkinCo
Founded in 2019, RoseSkinCo’s goal is to make beauty simple. The first step is quick and easy long-term hair removal. It's your time to shine safely and effectively from the comfort of your own home. Follow them on Instagram @roseskinco.
