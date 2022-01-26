Versante Hotel to Host Lunar New Year & Valentine’s Day Celebrations
Celebrate luck and love with limited-time offers, prizes, and exquisite dining experiences at Richmond’s dazzling new luxury hotelNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versante Hotel, Richmond’s favourite new luxury hotel (ranked #1 on Tripadvisor), will be celebrating this Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day with a suite of packages and one-of-a-kind dining experiences now through mid-February 2022.
Lunar New Year at Versante Hotel
Versante Hotel kicks off Spring Festival celebrations with an overnight stay package (valid now through February 14, 2022) that includes an $88 dining credit valid at Bruno, complimentary parking, and a deliciously-sweet amenity of house-made macarons – all for $288. Guests who book will be entered to win one of four prizes, including: an overnight stay in a Signature Suite and valet parking ($699 value); Bruno’s weekend seafood brunch for two ($150 value); a $100 dining credit at Cask Whisky Vault, or a TEALEAVES Year of the Tiger Tasting Set which includes a collection of three limited-edition loose leaf tea blends ($108 value).
Lunar New Year Dining at Club Versante
Guests can ring in the Year of the Tiger at Bruno with an elaborate family-style feast, available January 31 – February 6, 2022. The Chinese New Year Celebration Platter features: Wagyu Steak Oscar; Lavender Truffle Duck; Whole Roasted Seabream; ½ Rack of Lamb Chops; Truffle Smash Fried Potato, and a Saffron Shellfish Tagliatelle for $288.
Call in a year of good fortune at Cask Whisky Vault, where a traditional Prosperity Salad is featured from February 2 – 6, 2022. This Cantonese-style appetizer is prepared with kombu-cured ora king salmon, green tea soba, shredded vegetables, shiso, and pomelo, and yuzu umeboshi. As a symbol of good luck, each guest at the table is invited to stand and ceremoniously toss the salad ingredients with their chopsticks while chanting auspicious wishes out loud. This dish is served family-style for $28.
Valentine’s Date Night Out Package at Versante Hotel
Why limit the Valentine’s celebrations to one night? Rev up the romance from February 4 – 27, 2022, with the ultimate Valentine’s Date Night Out Package that includes an overnight stay, $100 dining credit (valid at Bruno or Cask), and complimentary valet parking. Rates from $299.
Valentine’s Day Dining at Club Versante
Love is in the air at Bruno. From February 11 – 14, 2022, savour a share-style four-course spread that begins with Scroll Loaf, Fresh Oysters & Caviar, and Chilled Shellfish. For the second course, a Burrata Fig Strawberry Salad and Iberico Melon are served to prepare guests for the mouthwatering main of Truffle King Crab Filet Mignon Oscar & Smoked Wild Sablefish. The luxe affair ends on a sweet note with the Cherry Espresso Baked Alaska served with cherry gelée and ruby chocolate ganache. $125 per person.
Indulge in a multi-course feast at Cask Whisky Vault, February 11 – 13, 2022. Start off with a Sashimi Platter alongside Kusshi Oysters, then move on to the second course of Lobster Motoyaki, Wagyu Steak and Truffle Potato Pavé “Okonomiyaki”; save room for the final course which includes a sweet trifecta of Japanese Chocolate Cheesecake, Condensed Milk Ice Cream, and Yuzu Marshmallow. $98 per person.
For more information on Versante Hotel, visit: versantehotel.com
For more information on Bruno and Cask Whisky Lounge, visit: clubversante.com
