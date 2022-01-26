NFT: The Neko Inu Intrinsic Value

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the hype about NFT, or non-fungible tokens, is a red hot commodity class in 2021. Collectors worldwide spend thousands or even in extreme cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure that they possess the rarest, most special digital works of art. Looking at the recent fever in Axie Infinity development in the NFT niche holds a very strong promise to the future potential for the Neko Inu pet characters.

The recent launch of the “National Day Series” of the Neko Inu pets carrying flags is in unison with the new community developments in the various countries that Neko Inu has ventured into. This and the recent “Naming of Pets” all present potential possibilities for NFT creation in Neko Inu. Here are few ways how it can happen:

1. Outcome-Based NFTs

Classic example was the “Trump or Biden win” NFT token by Beeple that was supposed to change forever into one state depending on the outcome of the election; this NFT has the record-holding price of USD 6.6million!

(Source: NFT Gamification: 7 Ways Crypto artists are using NFTs to engage with collectors - NFT Culture | NFT & Crypto Artists Curating Ideas)

An example of this in Neko Inu, could be the final NFT being a pet with the fixed name obtained from the polling results of the “Naming of Pets” Competition, or in another scenario, the first Jackpot Win for the newly named Pet etc.

2. Collect them All

As mentioned for the “National Day Series”, Neko Inu could launch this as a NFT series featuring all the designs of the Pets in different actions such as sleeping, awake, etc. and when all are collected as a full set, based on the first five collectors who do so, generate an unique GOLDEN Neko Inu National Day NFT (there are only five different National Day Pets). This is definitely going to create waves of hyped interest in the gaming community. An example of such in the current NFT space was the launching of the Janky Ass Crypto Collection, and the starting prices of all these NFTs were set at USD1,000 and based on specific conditions, the collector can obtain one of the 2 extra surprise Silver Janky and Gold Guggimon NFT design which is not for sale. Well, with a starting price of USD1,000 for a standard Janky Ass Crypto Collection NFT, god knows what will be the final secondary market price of the not for sale Silver Janky or Gold Guggimon NFT Designs.

(Source: NFT Gamification: 7 Ways Crypto artists are using NFTs to engage with collectors - NFT Culture | NFT & Crypto Artists Curating Ideas)

The unlimited potential of the Neko Inu Gamification on the various pets that are now being featured in the game and the combination of the NFT factor will present the next immerse business opportunity for the Neko Inu platform and create huge profit possibilities for the gaming community as they become the first to own such limited edition NFT collections which the latter generation of Neko Inu gaming communities would never be able to obtain at first hand.



From Play to Earn and now Collect to Profit, the gaming community of Neko Inu platform is set to benefit as Neko Inu becomes the next potential Axie Infinity in the NFT Charts!

(Source: CryptoSlam! NFT data, rankings, prices, sales volume charts, market cap)

You can buy Neko inu NFT’s here: https://opensea.io/collection/neko-inu



