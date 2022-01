Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 1353

PENNSYLVANIA, January 25 - natural gas liquids before any deductions identified in

paragraph (5).

(9) [Interest owner's] Royalty owner's share of the

sales value less the [interest owner's] royalty owner's share

of taxes and any deductions [from] identified in paragraph

(5).

(10) [Contact] Payor's contact information, including an

address and telephone number.

SECTION 3.2. PAYMENT INFORMATION TO [INTEREST OWNERS] ROYALTY

OWNERS FOR OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS

FROM A CONVENTIONAL FORMATION.

WHENEVER PAYMENT IS MADE [FOR OIL OR GAS PRODUCTION TO AN

INTEREST OWNER, WHETHER PURSUANT TO A DIVISION ORDER, LEASE,

SERVITUDE OR OTHER AGREEMENT,] TO A ROYALTY OWNER FOR THE

PRODUCTION OF OIL, GAS OR NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS FROM A

CONVENTIONAL FORMATION, PURSUANT TO AN OIL AND GAS LEASE, ALL OF

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION, AT A MINIMUM, SHALL BE INCLUDED ON

THE CHECK STUB PROVIDED TO THE ROYALTY OWNER OR ON AN ATTACHMENT

TO THE FORM OF PAYMENT PROVIDED TO THE ROYALTY OWNER, UNLESS THE

INFORMATION IS OTHERWISE PROVIDED ON A REGULAR BASIS:

(1) A NAME, NUMBER OR COMBINATION OF NAME AND NUMBER

THAT IDENTIFIES THE LEASE, PROPERTY, UNIT OR WELL OR WELLS

FOR WHICH PAYMENT IS BEING MADE; AND THE COUNTY IN WHICH THE

LEASE, PROPERTY OR WELL IS LOCATED.

(2) MONTH AND YEAR OF [GAS PRODUCTION] OIL, GAS OR

NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS PRODUCTION FOR WHICH PAYMENT IS BEING

MADE.

(3) TOTAL BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL OR NUMBER OF MCF OF GAS

OR VOLUME OF NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS SOLD.

(4) PRICE RECEIVED PER BARREL, MCF OR GALLON.

20210SB0806PN1353 - 4 -

