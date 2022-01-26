Interstate 90 Westbound Closed near Harborcreek

​Interstate 90 westbound is closed from Exit 35 (Route 531, Harborcreek) to Exit 32 (Route 290, Wesleyville) due to a tractor trailer crash.

The roadway will reopen once the crash is cleared.

There is a lane restriction is place on I-90 westbound from the Interstate 79 interchange to Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

