Interstate 90 Westbound Closed near Harborcreek
Interstate 90 westbound is closed from Exit 35 (Route 531, Harborcreek) to Exit 32 (Route 290, Wesleyville) due to a tractor trailer crash.
The roadway will reopen once the crash is cleared.
There is a lane restriction is place on I-90 westbound from the Interstate 79 interchange to Exit 16 (Route 98, Fairview/Franklin Center).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035
