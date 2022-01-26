Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,435 in the last 365 days.

Dylan Sidoo Donates Meals To the Homeless at Oasis Kitchen

Dylan Sidoo Donating Meals At Oasis Kitchen

Dylan Sidoo Donating Meals At Oasis Kitchen

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Sidoo, son of successful businessman David Sidoo, partnered with Oasis Kitchen to donate dinner and lunch meals to the homeless. The kitchen serves the greater Vancouver area in helping those struggling to get through tough times.

In the last couple of years, homelessness has been rising in the greater Vancouver area. Oasis Kitchen has been hoping to contribute to getting things back under control. Dylan is one of several people donating their time and money to make Oasis Kitchen a success. He’s making changes for the better while connecting with the homeless.

The winter months in Vancouver are often more challenging for homeless people in the area than any other time of the year. Frigid nights mean that homeless people need some type of help to survive. Oasis Kitchen helps provide meals, providing hygiene products, blankets, and more.

Dylan Sidoo and his family have helped out with more than just meals over the years. Making just a little bit more of an effort can have a lasting impact on individuals down on their luck. It's part of what keeps Oasis Kitchen functioning at a high level for people to utilize when they are most in need.

The success of Oasis Kitchen didn’t happen overnight. Dylan is excited to see where it goes in the future. It is turning into one of the most popular projects to impact the community where the Sidoo family works.

Businessman David Sidoo, with his pair of sons born and raised in Vancouver, he and Manjy Sidoo have always had a soft spot for the area. Now that they are grown adults, Dylan and his brother Jordan are donating quite a bit of time on their own. They still work under Sidoo Family Giving as well.

Oasis Kitchen is always looking for new people to help out those in need. As the kitchen continues to grow, the need for more help will only go up. The most popular times for Oasis Kitchen occur during the holiday season but help makes a difference throughout the year for different events and day-to-day activities. Those interested in helping out can contact them directly for more information.

Dylan Sidoo is the oldest son of Manjy and David Sidoo. The young entrepreneur is a business-minded individual with his hands in several projects at this time. As for business news, he released a messaging app called Vanish. With his brother Jordan Sidoo as a shareholder, he’s recently been working on releasing a fully commercialized version of his product.

Giving back to the community is also a passion for Dylan and his family. At an early age, he learned the importance of giving back. It’s something he strives to get involved with more and more as he comes into his own as a young professional. For more information on all they do in the greater Vancouver area, visit sidoofamilygiving.com.

Ben Johnson
Good Guy News
email us here

You just read:

Dylan Sidoo Donates Meals To the Homeless at Oasis Kitchen

Distribution channels: Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.