Dylan Sidoo Donates Meals To the Homeless at Oasis Kitchen

Dylan Sidoo Donating Meals At Oasis Kitchen

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Sidoo, son of successful businessman David Sidoo, partnered with Oasis Kitchen to donate dinner and lunch meals to the homeless. The kitchen serves the greater Vancouver area in helping those struggling to get through tough times.

In the last couple of years, homelessness has been rising in the greater Vancouver area. Oasis Kitchen has been hoping to contribute to getting things back under control. Dylan is one of several people donating their time and money to make Oasis Kitchen a success. He’s making changes for the better while connecting with the homeless.

The winter months in Vancouver are often more challenging for homeless people in the area than any other time of the year. Frigid nights mean that homeless people need some type of help to survive. Oasis Kitchen helps provide meals, providing hygiene products, blankets, and more.

Dylan Sidoo and his family have helped out with more than just meals over the years. Making just a little bit more of an effort can have a lasting impact on individuals down on their luck. It's part of what keeps Oasis Kitchen functioning at a high level for people to utilize when they are most in need.

The success of Oasis Kitchen didn’t happen overnight. Dylan is excited to see where it goes in the future. It is turning into one of the most popular projects to impact the community where the Sidoo family works.

Businessman David Sidoo, with his pair of sons born and raised in Vancouver, he and Manjy Sidoo have always had a soft spot for the area. Now that they are grown adults, Dylan and his brother Jordan are donating quite a bit of time on their own. They still work under Sidoo Family Giving as well.

Oasis Kitchen is always looking for new people to help out those in need. As the kitchen continues to grow, the need for more help will only go up. The most popular times for Oasis Kitchen occur during the holiday season but help makes a difference throughout the year for different events and day-to-day activities. Those interested in helping out can contact them directly for more information.

Dylan Sidoo is the oldest son of Manjy and David Sidoo. The young entrepreneur is a business-minded individual with his hands in several projects at this time. As for business news, he released a messaging app called Vanish. With his brother Jordan Sidoo as a shareholder, he’s recently been working on releasing a fully commercialized version of his product.

Giving back to the community is also a passion for Dylan and his family. At an early age, he learned the importance of giving back. It’s something he strives to get involved with more and more as he comes into his own as a young professional. For more information on all they do in the greater Vancouver area, visit sidoofamilygiving.com.