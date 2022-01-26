Automatic Weapons Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions and Forecast Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 6.36 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for hitech Automatic Weapons and mobile rocket launchers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automatic Weapons Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.32 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Automatic Weapons in the special taskforce, rising domestic violence & terrorist attacks, increasing interest in the adoption of mobile rocket launcers, anti-aircraft & anti-submarine misiles, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The latest market intelligence study on the Automatic Weapons market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Automatic Weapons market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Automatic Weapons market are Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Automatic Weapons industry for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Highlights From The Report

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AUTOMATIC WEAPONS market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Automatic Rifle

Machine Gun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Medium Machine Gun (MMG)

Heavy Machine Gun (HMG)

Automatic Launchers

Grenade launcher

Mortar Launcher

Missile Launcher

Automatic Cannon

Gatling Gun

Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Land

Battle Tanks

Armored Fighting Vehicles

Light Protected Vehicles

Naval

Destroyers

Frigates

Corvettes

Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs)

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft

Helicopters

Combat Support Aircraft

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

56mm

62mm

7mm

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

Large

81mm

120mm

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the expected market size as well as the growth rate of the Automatic Weapons industry for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027?

What are the major drivers influencing the development of the Automatic Weapons industry in the years to come?

Who are the top performers and how have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over others?

What are the major trends influencing the growth of the Automatic Weapons industry across different countries?

What are different challenges or threats that act as a roadblock for the Automatic Weapons market?

What are the different opportunities major vendors can rely on to stay ahead in the Automatic Weapons market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027?

The market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research contains the details about the latest events in the Automatic Weapons market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Automatic Weapons market will be like.

