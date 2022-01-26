Solid Waste Management Market Size, Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,000.12 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.4%, Market Trends – Favorable regulatory policies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions.

The latest market intelligence study on the Solid Waste Management market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Solid Waste Management market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Solid Waste Management market are Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Solid Waste Management industry for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Industrial Solid Waste segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies and rising adoption of renewable sources of energy among the industrial sectors are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions among the industrial sectors.

Processing is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The scarcity of landfill sites in the populated cities has resulted in the increasing need for solid waste recycling and boosted the segment's growth.

The Plastics segment held the largest market share of Solid Waste Management in 2019 due to the increasing amount of plastic waste generated every year from the packaging sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Solid Waste Management market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the expected market size as well as the growth rate of the Solid Waste Management industry for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027?

What are the major drivers influencing the development of the Solid Waste Management industry in the years to come?

Who are the top performers and how have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over others?

What are the major trends influencing the growth of the Solid Waste Management industry across different countries?

What are different challenges or threats that act as a roadblock for the Solid Waste Management market?

What are the different opportunities major vendors can rely on to stay ahead in the Solid Waste Management market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027?

The market intelligence report further offers hard to find data derived from attractiveness analysis that narrates a lot about the products, regions and applications expected to generate more revenue. The research contains the details about the latest events in the Solid Waste Management market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements with an aim to help business evangelists, product owners and marketing personnel understand what the future demands, customer preferences, consumption volume, production capacity and supply chain management of the Solid Waste Management market will be like.

Continue…

