IFC-NOMINATED DIRECTOR, RISK COMMITTEE MEMBER & C-LEVEL EXECUTIVE REBECCA BROSNAN AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Rebecca Brosnan

Rebecca Brosnan is the first person in Hong Kong to be awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®

Rebecca brings a powerful dedication to high standards of service as a board member.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO, The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Rebecca Brosnan of Hong Kong.Rebecca is a non-executive director and member of the board risk committee for The City Bank Limited in Bangladesh. She was nominated to that position as a representative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Rebecca also serves as Chief Operating Officer for Mother’s Choice in Hong Kong, where she previously served as Director of Finance. Earlier leadership roles include positions with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) and Merrill Lynch."Rebecca brings a powerful dedication to high standards of service as a board member," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "Her work is global and influential, as indicated by her IFC appointment, and that influence is surely going to grow," he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."I loved the Certificate in Risk Governance course,” said Ms. Brosnan. “The depth of expertise shared from such a wide variety of discipline is the perfect foundation for any Board Director or senior leader working with boards."The Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk® , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram is available for download Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program