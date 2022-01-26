APRIL Group Reports Significant Progress with Sustainability Commitments
DUBAI, UAE, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading pulp and paper producer Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL Group) recently reported significant progress with its long-term sustainability commitments in the year since its launch. The company, which has substantial plantation and manufacturing operations in Indonesia, has committed to achieving a range of ambitious targets by 2030.
Launched in 2020, the company’s APRIL2030 commitments are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and include 18 specific targets across four connected areas: Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress and Sustainable Growth. These include targets for zero emissions from land use and 25% less product carbon emissions, further empowerment of communities through initiatives in healthcare, education and equal opportunities for women, and a continued focus on circularity to drive sustainable business growth.
Praveen Singhavi, President, APRIL Group, said: "Across Asia, we are seeing many businesses making real progress to decarbonise operations and supply chains. We want to continue to show that it is possible for private sector companies from developing economies to show leadership in tacking the world’s climate and development challenges through close partnerships with Government and stakeholders and sustained investment in science and technology."
Lucita Jasmin, Director of Sustainability & External Affairs, APRIL Group, said: “With APRIL2030, we became one of the first Indonesian companies in any sector to commit to net-zero emissions from land use and joined a global community of progressive companies working to achieve a positive impact on climate, nature, and people. In 2021 we delivered progress through vision, collaboration and partnership and we are committed to maintaining this momentum in 2022 and beyond”.
Highlights over the last year included the implementation of the first phase of a solar panel installation project with the commissioning of a 1-megawatt solar panel at the company’s operational site in Riau province, in Sumatra, Indonesia. This will eventually form part of a 20-megawatt solar panel installation to be completed by 2025. It also launched two electric buses at its operations in September, supporting lower-carbon employee commuting on site.
To support its commitment to inclusive progress, the company expanded its educational support to cover 172 schools, including a number beyond a 50km radius of its operations. To further progress its focus on sustainable growth, APRIL rolled out a range of specific new projects to reduce water use and increase the recycling of wastewater. In addition, the company made progress with assessments of pre-consumer textile waste sourced from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Indonesia to be recycled in cellulosic fiber, as part of its commitment to the integration of circular business practices across the company’s operations.
Conservation and protection of biodiversity is a key element of APRIL’s 2030 commitments. In 2021, the company began using the Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool or SMART tool, which was developed by the World Conservation Society, to help identify risks to wildlife and to further protect biodiversity in its concession areas. The company also completed its new research lab at the Eco-Camp facility in the Restorasi Ekosistem Riau ecosystem restoration area. The new lab will allow for ongoing research into tropical peatland science by scientists from around the world.
At Dubai Expo 2020, APRIL cooperated with the government of Indonesia to support the Indonesian Pavilion at the event. Also at the Expo, PaperOne™, the flagship brand of APRIL Group, announced details of new recycling programs that it is introducing across key markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, in line with its commitment to increased material efficiency and circularity.
PaperOne™ is collaborating with document disposal and recycling partners in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates to support the collection of paper waste for recycling under the theme ‘Paper Once More!’ Collectively, PaperOne™ estimates that the ‘Paper Once More!’ collaboration will result in the recycling of approximately 20,000 tons of paper waste in the first full year of operation, with scope for further expansion.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter