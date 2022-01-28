Ricky Blanche is back with a new release: "Dictator"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ricky Blanche is a techno producer who has a knack for organic sounds and memorable melodies, often built with his keyboard. He recently dropped a new work titled "Dictator". This new project stands out for its original twist and unique insight into the artist’s personality and flow. Ultimately, "Dictator" is a wonderful easy listening composition, with a diverse range of influences. The track was actually inspired by "The Great Dictator,” the iconic Charlie Chaplin movie that has moved so many people through history. The track even features a segment from the famous speech scene that makes the movie so timeless!
This release strikes a chord (no pun intended!) for its personal approach, and Ricky Blanche is immediately impressive due to his talent as a producer. His style has a familiar, yet distinct sound that brings together a perfectly mastered combination of ideas, while still allowing his one-of-a-kind vision to shine through.
This release is a real treat, and the artist’s range, coupled with his masterful compositional skills throughout, is proof that he’s no one-trick pony. On the contrary, he is here to stay and give the audience more. "Dictator" is very much a balanced combination of soothing instrumental soundscapes and present melodies that won’t get out of your head so easily.
Find out more about Ricky Blanche, and listen to "Dictator" on your favorite digital streaming services out there.
About The Artist:
Hailing from Milan, Italy, Riccardo Bosio, better known as Ricky Blanche is an up-and-coming Pianist, Producer, and DJ with a penchant for crafting infectious tunes and relatable narratives. Having started dabbling in music at an early age, after going on to study classical music professionally, the artist discovered electronic music, which fascinated him. The prolific musician is greatly influenced by real life, drawing inspiration for his music and performances from personal experiences, allowing him to invoke strong emotions in people. Ricky Blanche also seems to have a unique innate competency to ingeniously present music in multiple styles, all while maintaining a consistent brand, one of the factors that make this artist one to keep an eye out for. Apart from being a musician, the multi-talented individual also runs his own events company, Silentune Events as well as an apparel brand, Silentune store, created specifically for musicians. With big dreams and plenty of energy to spare, Ricky Blanche seeks to positively influence society with his music and is well on his way to becoming one of the most exciting musicians to watch.
The Artist Links: https://my.bio/rickyblancheofficial
Instagram: @rickyleblanche
Spotify: Ricky Blanche (https://open.spotify.com/artist/1jWPgnNL3Z7RtNH4yAJIwz)
Media Relations
This release strikes a chord (no pun intended!) for its personal approach, and Ricky Blanche is immediately impressive due to his talent as a producer. His style has a familiar, yet distinct sound that brings together a perfectly mastered combination of ideas, while still allowing his one-of-a-kind vision to shine through.
This release is a real treat, and the artist’s range, coupled with his masterful compositional skills throughout, is proof that he’s no one-trick pony. On the contrary, he is here to stay and give the audience more. "Dictator" is very much a balanced combination of soothing instrumental soundscapes and present melodies that won’t get out of your head so easily.
Find out more about Ricky Blanche, and listen to "Dictator" on your favorite digital streaming services out there.
About The Artist:
Hailing from Milan, Italy, Riccardo Bosio, better known as Ricky Blanche is an up-and-coming Pianist, Producer, and DJ with a penchant for crafting infectious tunes and relatable narratives. Having started dabbling in music at an early age, after going on to study classical music professionally, the artist discovered electronic music, which fascinated him. The prolific musician is greatly influenced by real life, drawing inspiration for his music and performances from personal experiences, allowing him to invoke strong emotions in people. Ricky Blanche also seems to have a unique innate competency to ingeniously present music in multiple styles, all while maintaining a consistent brand, one of the factors that make this artist one to keep an eye out for. Apart from being a musician, the multi-talented individual also runs his own events company, Silentune Events as well as an apparel brand, Silentune store, created specifically for musicians. With big dreams and plenty of energy to spare, Ricky Blanche seeks to positively influence society with his music and is well on his way to becoming one of the most exciting musicians to watch.
The Artist Links: https://my.bio/rickyblancheofficial
Instagram: @rickyleblanche
Spotify: Ricky Blanche (https://open.spotify.com/artist/1jWPgnNL3Z7RtNH4yAJIwz)
Media Relations
Ricky Blanche
rickyblancheofficial@gmail.com