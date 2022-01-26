Food Dehydrators Market to reach US$ 3,089 Mn by the end of 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food dehydrators market is projected to reach US$ 3,089 Mn by the end of 2029. The market was valued at US$ 1,600 Mn in 2029. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2029. Regionally, Europe is expected dominate the market.
Asia Pacific and North America are expected to emerge as lucrative markets for food dehydrators besides Europe. In terms of end use, the food dehydrators market can be classified into industrial, commercial, residential, and others. Of these, industrial will lead the global market on account of the rising demand from the food and beverages sector.
According to the report, the rising demand for food with longer shelf-life will stoke growth in the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market.
“At a time, when the world is struggling to address basic food needs, food dehydration has emerged as a coveted technology to prevent wastage of unconsumed food, which is then sent to places facing food shortage,” said a lead analyst at FMI.
It includes in-depth insights into the food dehydrator market. Some of these are:
• The estimated value of the market was at US$ 1600 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.
• Regionally, Europe emerged as a key market for food dehydrator.
• Asia Pacific and North America will remain steady as key markets for food dehydrators.
• Industrial segment expected to show growth at the highest rate of growth among end users over the forecast period.
• Key players are likely to focus on expanding their product portfolio to stay relevant in the market.
Demand for Food with Improved Shelf-life Will Boost Growth
The rising demand for food with longer shelf-life is one of the chief growth drivers of the market. Dehydrating food is one of the best technologies to enhance food shelf-life and preserve it for a longer period. The method has gained popularity because it helps in reducing food wastage. As a result of this, food dehydration also is a preferred technology for preserving unconsumed food among government and non-government organizations.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading players operating in the food dehydrators market are Excalibur Dehydrator, Koolatron Corporation, NESCO, National Presto Industries, Inc., Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Lem Products Holding LLC, Tribest Corporation, The Sausage Maker, Inc., NutriChef Kitchen, LLC, Buffalo Appliances, STX International, Avantco Equipment, Vitality4Life Pty Limited, Aroma Housewares Company, and Gourmia.
As a result of increasing competition, food dehydrator manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving existing technologies. Furthermore, they are using innovation to use different sources of energy to make food dehydration process more eco-friendly and reduce cost of production.
Get Valuable Insights into Food Dehydrators Market
Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global food dehydrators market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2029. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of technology, the global food dehydrators market is segmented into horizontal airflow and vertical airflow. On the basis of end use, industrial, commercial and residential are the key segments in the market. Based on energy source, biofuel, solar, and electricity are the key segments. Regionally, the global food dehydrators market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the MEA.
Debashish Roy
