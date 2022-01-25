Submit Release
SB871 in Asm: Ordered immediately messaged - 2022-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, for the 2019-21 biennium, covering employees in the public safety collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)

Status: A - Messaged

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/25/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 92, Noes 0  
1/25/2022 Sen. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 33, Noes 0  

History

Date / House Action Journal
1/21/2022 Sen. Introduced by Joint Committee on Employment Relations 694
1/21/2022 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Senate Organization 694
1/21/2022 Sen. Available for scheduling  
1/21/2022 Sen. Fiscal estimate received  
1/21/2022 Sen. Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0 697
1/21/2022 Sen. Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 697
1/25/2022 Sen. Read a second time  
1/25/2022 Sen. Ordered to a third reading  
1/25/2022 Sen. Rules suspended  
1/25/2022 Sen. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 33, Noes 0  
1/25/2022 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/25/2022 Asm. Received from Senate  
1/25/2022 Asm. Read  
1/25/2022 Asm. Rules suspended to withdraw from Senate message and take up  
1/25/2022 Asm. Read a second time  
1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading  
1/25/2022 Asm. Rules suspended  
1/25/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 92, Noes 0  
1/25/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  





