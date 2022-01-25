SB871 in Asm: Ordered immediately messaged - 2022-01-25
WISCONSIN, January 26 - An Act Relating to: ratification of the agreement negotiated between the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, for the 2019-21 biennium, covering employees in the public safety collective bargaining unit, and authorizing an expenditure of funds. (FE)
Status: A - Messaged
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 92, Noes 0
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 33, Noes 0
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Introduced by Joint Committee on Employment Relations
|694
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Senate Organization
|694
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Public hearing requirement waived by committee on Senate Organization, pursuant to Senate Rule 18 (1m), Ayes 5, Noes 0
|697
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|697
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a second time
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 33, Noes 0
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Read
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended to withdraw from Senate message and take up
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 92, Noes 0
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
