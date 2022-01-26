Beacon Media + Marketing Was Named in Ad Age Best Places To Work in U.S. in 2022

The national digital marketing agency based in Anchorage, AK and Reno, NV received recognition as one of the best businesses to work for in the nation.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- National digital marketing agency Beacon Media + Marketing was named 15th in the United States in Ad Age Best Places to Work 2022.This prestigious award has been announced annually for the last 13 years, ranking the top 50 employers in the nation. Awardees are chosen based on a two-part evaluation that considers both survey responses from employees and questionnaire answers from employers.There are several ranking factors considered during this evaluation, placing the greatest emphasis on employee engagement, development, and satisfaction, in addition to pay, benefits, and other perks. The company’s overall work culture and environment also play a major role in this decision."This award is the most meaningful we've received to date because it reflects the excellence, integrity, and culture of our team,” said Jennifer Christensen, Beacon Media + Marketing Co-Founder and CMO. “We've known for some time that we have a very special group of people at Beacon, but the recognition of what we've created here is very special. "Since before the pandemic, Beacon has adopted a hybrid model for its staff, and the company offers a collaborative, growth-driven work culture for its employees. Beacon strives to be an inspirational company that has a strong impact on the lives of its staff, clients, and anyone else it comes in contact with.Each individual on Beacon’s team strives for excellence in their positions and enjoys helping small businesses around the nation scale their businesses and connect with their client base using creative, conversational marketing that stands out and gains real results.Although the company has seen immense growth in the last couple of years, Beacon has made connection a priority for its staff, offering support, flexibility, and opportunities for learning and development along the way.The entire Beacon Media + Marketing is thrilled to be recognized for its outstanding work environment. For more information on Beacon’s placement in the AdAge Best Places to Work 2022 listing, access the article here ABOUT BEACON MEDIA + MARKETING:Beacon Media + Marketing is a national, award-winning digital marketing agency that has helped produce real, sustainable results for small businesses, mental health clinics, and other companies across the United States. Beacon has been recognized as a top digital agency and top web designer by UpCity and offers a wide variety of marketing services, including paid ads, social media content, website development, blogging, video, branding, and more.