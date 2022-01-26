John Callari, CEO of Carolina Marine Wholesale, LLC, has an unbeatable record for sales and customer service

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to selling used boats, John is anything but your standard salesperson. He is also far from being referred to as a regular guy. He spends several weeks getting to know each boat, from bow to stern, before he embarks on his journey. John is inspecting and working on these vessels in conjunction with the contractors that have been recruited. Every detail of any work that needs to be done on the yacht is meticulously documented by John. The project isn't finished until it has been thoroughly checked to ensure that it is fully accurate. After working on each of his vessels for days and nights on end, John has a thorough understanding of them on the inside and out. The entire time he is working, he is precise in his record-keeping so that when the time comes to sell the boat, he will be able to provide an honest and detailed explanation of what he has done.

As a seller of used boats on eBay, John has a record of sales history and transactions that have 100% positive feedback that is both completely on another record compared to other salespersons. His sales history is even well-known all around the world.

John attributes his success as a salesman to his professionalism and attention to detail. The act of listing a boat for sale is where John truly differentiates himself as a leader in the industry. Others may just get their hands on a boat and snap a few images before claiming that the boat is "in good operating condition." In reality, they have spent minimal time inspecting the vessel and aren't even sure whether the battery is functional. John, on the other hand, spends an average of 6 hours per day composing his descriptions, which contain 200-300 photographs. The photographs he takes are not just smartphone images either, they are taken on a top-of-the-line professional camera. Right now, John has been using a Canon DSLR camera for his photos in order to zoom in very closely as well as capture true color representation. This allows prospective owners to become as familiar with the boats as possible without having to physically inspect them.

John is also known to go so far above and beyond, that he will drive hours upon hours to personally deliver boats to individuals after only requiring a $1,000 deposit. Then, he has followed up on requests after the fact by returning to the buyers to spend even more money out of his own pocket to fix even the most minor details to make sure that every customer is satisfied to ultimate degree- every time.

Carolina Marine Wholesale, LLC is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based corporation owned and operated by John Callari. As a result of his upbringing on the Gulf Coast, John has a strong connection to the sea and all things nautical. When he was only 16 years old, he was already immersed in the inner workings of the boating industry. His uncle ran a marina, and John was placed there to assist customers in getting their boats into and out of the water. John's uncle was a successful businessman. John also went to North Carolina State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in nautical science in addition to his other degrees.

As the managing member of Carolina Marine Wholesale, John is extremely enthusiastic about boating and enjoys sharing his enthusiasm with others who share his enthusiasm. Discovering forgotten jewels that have been abandoned or are in need of repair, he breathes new life into the boats so that they can be enjoyed by a new generation of boat enthusiasts.

The only person like John when it comes to being a boat salesperson is John himself. As of right now, John is the owner of two eBay boat sales sites. One of them is a multinational corporation. Because he adheres to the principles of honesty and responsibility, John goes to such lengths to complete both tasks meticulously and thoroughly. Rather than simply earning a sale, John's motivation is to do what he enjoys and to give it his all in the process.

When it comes to buying a used boat, there is no one other than John Callari that will treat you with the dependability and respect that everyone is seeking these days.

For more information, please visit John's eBay profile, or view his recent interview in Ideamensch or Inspirery