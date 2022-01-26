123 swap platform has completed its seed round and generated 210k + New blockhain Harmony

123swap and Harmony are collaborating to develop a truly decentralized cross-chain applications.

Harmony one and 123swap platform is announcing their collaboration. In this venture, Harmony is integrating into the non-custodial, cross-chain, and decentralized framework of 123swap.

For the bright future of DeFi, leaders of both industries are agreed upon collaboration to accelerate the developmental process of truly decentralized cross-chain applications.

The Harmony one’s unbeatable ecosystem of several projects and applications is combined with the decentralized, innovatory and non-custodial framework of the 123swap platform. Harmony one and its several projects now easily use the power of cross-chain technology; with the help of this technology, it will be in the state of developing new values and using cases for its clients. 123 swap platform has completed its seed round and generated 210k; now, it is in the private sale phase, growing quickly.

Next Step for 123swap

123swap platform is adding Harmony one, Fantom, Polygon, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche blockchains into its cross-chain architecture. It has already added several blockchains; soon in the future, 123swap will add several other blockchains, including Solana, Cardano, Heco Eco chain, KCC chain, Shiden Network, Gate chain, Okex chain, Moonriver. 123swap platform is cross-chain DeFi which is growing at its fastest rate, and we add 1-2 blockchains every week.

Working of 123swap

The cross-chain framework of 123swap has supported several blockchains; some of them are Harmony (ONE), Moonriver (MOVR), Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains. 123swap has a simple, convenient, and easy-to-use interface for its clients. With the help of smart contracts, the 123swap platform accelerates the swapping process and quickly promotes Decentralized finance management. In the business world ranks as the highly advanced cross-chain solution. An extensive range of crypto assets is provided by 123swap and maintains the transactions at a constant rate. The user of 123swap has no security issues and hidden fees.

What is Harmony one:

Harmony one is a fast and open blockchain. Our mainnet works at 1000 times lower fees and has two-second transaction finality for the running of Ethereum. Harmony one is an open platform for collectibles, governance, assets, and identity. The bridges of Harmony one is super secure and allow cross-chain transfers across Ethereum and three more chains. Any Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work chain can be connected with the help of bridges of Harmony one. The FlyClient framework of Harmony one is extremely gas efficient. At the moment, bridges of Harmony one secures millions of cross-chain assets for Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum.

What is 123swap finance:

Direct trading is allowed by 123swap any chain that occurs on a peer-to-peer basis with the help of a mechanism of cross-chain value exchange. It provides convenient exchanges that are transparent and simple. The aim of the platform is the simplification of crypto trading and slippage reduction.

Make your money work for you by utilizing only one DEFI 123swap finance DEX AMM to swap, hold, send, receive, earn, and invest crypto and NFT across several crypto chains.

Empowering blockchain technology and increasing cryptocurrency usage is the goal of 123swap.

