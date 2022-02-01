PRESS RELEASE: SafeandVaultStore.com Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence and Growth!

Join us in celebrating. We couldn’t have made it this far without you.

Our success is the result of hard work, passion, dedication, attention to detail, and our culture of customer service.” — Jay Hunt

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe and Vault Store, located in Spokane Valley, WA, offers online and showroom sales of the highest quality safes and vaults. A long-standing leader in the industry, we are celebrating our 15-year anniversary of the launch of SafeandVaultStore.com—now one of the nation’s top online retailers for safes and vaults for the home or office.

Owner and visionary, Jay Hunt, recognized the shift to e-commerce by consumers. People crave the convenience of doing product research, comparing, and shopping online. And that is exactly what SafeandVaultStore.com delivers—an easy-to-navigate online shopping experience backed by a team of experienced, knowledgeable, and friendly employees dedicated to providing excellent customer service. Our goal is to help you find a safe, vault, or security product that will meet your needs, work with your budget, and exceed your expectations. And this approach has allowed SafeandVaultStore.com to experience phenomenal growth.

“Our success is the result of hard work, passion, dedication, attention to detail, and our culture of customer service. We love what we do, we understand our products inside and out, and we carefully listen to and try to meet the needs of each unique customer.”—Jay Hunt, Owner

We’ve reached a milestone—15 years—but we’re not done yet. We will continue to be humbled by our success while pushing new boundaries and expanding to address the changing needs of our valued current and new customers. We want to be your go-to for theft-deterrent and fireproof safes of all sizes. But we also have an extensive line of additional security products, including CCTV and security cameras, access control devices, secure mailboxes, and much more. Let us know what your individual home office or business security concerns are, and we’ll use our expertise to match you to just the right product. We even offer free shipping on everything—no matter how much a safe or vault weighs.

“15 years ago, we were one of the first online sites selling safes. Now, we are the largest site with over 70 safe manufacturers and over 3,000 safes. Our large selection of safes and commitment to quality customer support has been the keystone to our continual growth. Thank you to all our valued customers.”—Dye Hawley, Sales Manager, and Safe Consultant

Visit us online at SafeandVaultStore.com and discover how easy it is to find just the right safe for your home or business. Chat live with one of our friendly Safe and Vault Store representatives, send us an email, or give us a call at 1-800-207-2259. We can’t wait to hear from you.