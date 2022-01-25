Lacey contractor fined $72,000 for multiple water quality violations

Department of Ecology News Release - Jan. 25, 2022

The Washington Department of Ecology is penalizing Milestone Companies $72,000 for multiple water quality violations during yearlong construction activities at the Woodbrook Townhomes project in Lacey.

On at least 12 occasions, the Lacey contractor discharged polluted stormwater from the development site, despite warnings and technical assistance provided by Ecology and the city of Lacey. In addition, the company failed to report the violations, or follow best management practices required under its construction stormwater permit.

From September of 2020 to October of 2021, Ecology and city of Lacey inspectors documented numerous instances of polluted stormwater leaving the site including some that was mixed with paint and concrete. Other violations included failing to notify Ecology of high sediment discharges, unprotected inlets, unmaintained silt fences, destabilized soils, and discharge of unpermitted septic waste to ground waters.

Stormwater runoff from construction sites can carry muddy water, debris, and chemicals into local waterways like the Deschutes River and Chambers Ditch. Sediments, chemicals, and debris can harm aquatic life and reduce water quality. Ecology requires regulated construction projects like Woodland Townhomes to get coverage under the Construction Stormwater General Permit.

Milestone Companies has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.

