Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,681 in the last 365 days.

Lacey contractor fined $72,000 for multiple water quality violations

Department of Ecology News Release - Jan. 25, 2022

Lacey – 

The Washington Department of Ecology is penalizing Milestone Companies $72,000 for multiple water quality violations during yearlong construction activities at the Woodbrook Townhomes project in Lacey.

On at least 12 occasions, the Lacey contractor discharged polluted stormwater from the development site, despite warnings and technical assistance provided by Ecology and the city of Lacey. In addition, the company failed to report the violations, or follow best management practices required under its construction stormwater permit.

From September of 2020 to October of 2021, Ecology and city of Lacey inspectors documented numerous instances of polluted stormwater leaving the site including some that was mixed with paint and concrete. Other violations included failing to notify Ecology of high sediment discharges, unprotected inlets, unmaintained silt fences, destabilized soils, and discharge of unpermitted septic waste to ground waters.

Stormwater runoff from construction sites can carry muddy water, debris, and chemicals into local waterways like the Deschutes River and Chambers Ditch. Sediments, chemicals, and debris can harm aquatic life and reduce water quality. Ecology requires regulated construction projects like Woodland Townhomes to get coverage under the Construction Stormwater General Permit. 

Milestone Companies has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.

###

You just read:

Lacey contractor fined $72,000 for multiple water quality violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.