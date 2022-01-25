SB 0847 of 2022
MICHIGAN, January 25 - Insurance: no-fault; medical billing ombudsman; create. Amends 1956 PA 218 (MCL 500.100 - 500.8302) by adding sec. 272.
Last Action: 1/25/2022 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON INSURANCE AND BANKING
There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,650 in the last 365 days.
MICHIGAN, January 25 - Insurance: no-fault; medical billing ombudsman; create. Amends 1956 PA 218 (MCL 500.100 - 500.8302) by adding sec. 272.
Last Action: 1/25/2022 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON INSURANCE AND BANKING