Trees for Kids grant applications due March 4

DES MOINES –  The popular Trees for Kids grant program is now accepting applications through March 4.

Grantees can be awarded up to $2,500 to cover the cost of trees and mulch. All trees for this program must be planted on public property and involve youth with the planting process.

The following counties align with federal grant requirements and will receive first preference: Cass, Freemont, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Pottawattamie, but all applications are welcome from across the state. Grants will be awarded outside of these priority counties.

To apply for the grant, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Educational-Opportunities

