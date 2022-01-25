Jordan Sidoo and His Family Announce Scholarship Winner

Jordan Sidoo and David Sidoo with Emerson Bauer as Sidoo Family Giving scholorship winner

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jordan Sidoo, who is the son of successful businessman David Sidoo, recently announced one of the winners of the Sidoo Family Giving Scholarship for 2021. The winner of this year’s scholarship is Emerson Bauer, a standout student and soccer player who plead his cause for why he deserves the scholarship. Currently, he is a star athlete out of the Supra Soccer Academy in New Westminster, British Columbia.

The Sidoo Family Giving Scholarship has many applicants every year. During his high school years, Jordan Sidoo, a hard-working student-athlete, looks for a similar mindset of student-athletes that are well-rounded when narrowing down the field. Bauer’s application perfectly fits the description of what Sidoo Family Giving is looking for each year.

Bauer has lofty goals in sports and academics. The scholarship helped pay for the expenses of this young student striving to meet his goals and dreams to travel to the UK this fall. When in the United Kingdom, he competed against very good competition. This experience he hopes could open up more doors for him athletically and academically.

Sidoo Family Giving takes the time to stay connected with all scholarship winners as they grow and mature into young adults. Most have the goal of being accepted through admissions to top colleges to face new academic and athletic challenges. Spending Time with them, giving them advice and support as they try and achieve their lifelong dreams.

Giving out this scholarship is one of the many ways Sidoo Family Giving gives back to young athletes. For over 15 years, David Sidoo and his family have looked for ways to provide promising athletes with the opportunities to reach their dreams. David and Jordan are former collegiate athletes, and they understand that without assistance, they would not have been able to reach their full potential.

An announcement for 2022 applicants will take place sometime later this year.

The scholarship support for youth in their community remains a considerable goal of The Sidoo Family Giving. Applicants are considered not only for athletic achievement but also for their academic performance and needs. Winners are presented with the annual scholarship from members of the Sidoo Family. This year's recipient Emerson Bauer was presented the 2021 scholarship by Jordan Sidoo, who was a coxswain for the rowing team at Cal Berkeley.

For more information on all the family’s projects, visit sidoofamilygiving.com.

