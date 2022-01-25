New affordable homes coming to north Nanaimo

CANADA, January 25 - Work is starting on a new rental housing building in north Nanaimo that will provide affordable homes for people with a range of incomes.

Located at 6010 Hammond Bay Rd., the four-storey wood-frame building will provide 53 one- and two-bedroom rental homes geared toward low- and moderate-income individuals, families, seniors and people living with disabilities. The development will include outdoor green space with walking paths and meeting areas, and the building’s ground floor will have communal space for tenants.

Rent for half the units will be geared to income where rent is 30% of the tenant’s income. Some of the units will be rented to households with very low incomes, such as those receiving income or disability assistance, or a seniors’ pension. Others will be at or below market rent.

The project is a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society (NAHS) and the City of Nanaimo.

The federal government, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), is providing a Federal Bilateral Canada Community Housing Initiative grant of $6.25 million. The Province, through BC Housing, is providing $125,000 through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund and will provide approximately $340,000 in annual operating funding. The city is waiving $221,000 in development charges.

NAHS will operate the building, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Quotes:

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation –

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That’s why our government is pleased to provide funding support that will create 53 homes for those most vulnerable, including seniors and people living with disabilities, in North Nanaimo. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum –

“This project will be a much-welcomed addition to North Nanaimo, providing rental homes for people with a range of incomes. We need to keep working with all levels of government and non-profit partners like the Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society to build quality, affordable homes for people in Nanaimo and throughout the province.”

Leonard Krog, mayor, City of Nanaimo –

“Council is excited to welcome to North Nanaimo these affordable units in a project specifically designed to accommodate a diverse range of people and families. In a community that is desperate for housing, this is cause for real celebration.”

Andrea Blakeman, CEO, Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society –

“NAHS is very excited to be part of this stunning new development — the first of its kind in this area of Nanaimo. Close to shopping, schools, the library and many other amenities, this unique project brings affordability to North Nanaimo where no similar housing currently exists.”

Quick Facts:

As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

Canada’s National Housing Strategy is a 10-year plan worth more than $72 billion that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 30,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 1,200 homes in Nanaimo.

The Community Housing Fund is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for low- and moderate-income families and individuals over 10 years. More than 8,800 of these homes are already open, under construction or in development.

Learn More:

