Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,644 in the last 365 days.

AB427 in Asm: Laid on the table - 2022-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 940.203 (3) (intro.), 940.203 (3) (a) and 940.203 (3) (b); and to create 940.203 (1) (ab) of the statutes; Relating to: battery or threat to an officer of the court in a tribal proceeding and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Tabled

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab427

You just read:

AB427 in Asm: Laid on the table - 2022-01-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.