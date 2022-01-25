AB411 in Sen: Ordered immediately messaged - 2022-01-25

WISCONSIN, January 25 - An Act to amend 118.57 (title) and 119.04 (1); and to create 118.018, 118.40 (2r) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2r) (d) 3., 118.40 (2x) (b) 2. m., 118.40 (2x) (d) 3. and 118.57 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: anti-racism and anti-sexism pupil instruction and anti-racism and anti-sexism training for employees of school districts and independent charter schools. (FE)