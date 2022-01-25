Submit Release
Coalition of Agencies Host Press Conference to Discuss Methamphetamine in Nebraska

Leaders of five state and federal law enforcement agencies in Nebraska will address the media about a first-of-its-kind partnership in Nebraska formed to face the state’s number one drug threat, methamphetamine.

What: A press conference addressing Nebraska’s number one drug threat, methamphetamine, and the work being done by state, local, tribal and federal partners to turn the tide against the increasing amounts of methamphetamine seen in the state.

Who: Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, Jan Sharp Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge, Justin C. King Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel Nebraska State Patrol/DEA Task Force Officer, Tyler Kroenke

When: Wednesday, January 26, 12:15 p.m. (CT)

Where: Kearney Police Department 2025 A Avenue Kearney, NE 68848

Live Stream: Media unable to attend the press conference in person can view the live stream on Twitter (@NEStatePatrol, @DEAOmahaDiv, @FBIOmaha, @USAO_NE @AGDougPeterson) or can listen and ask questions through the teleconference line: 308- 233-5230.

