The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship fund announces its two newest recipients

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship proudly announced its two newest recipients—Ha Eun Kim and Aidan Stuart. Started by Dr. Suhyun An, a renowned chiropractic doctor with a passion for overall health and wellness, the scholarship’s primary goal is to lighten the financial burden carried by many of today’s students in higher education. The scholarship is intended to assist dedicated students who have shown a commitment to education and who are pursuing a career in the medical field. A study conducted in 2021 found that on average students that had pursued a degree in the medical field graduated with over $230,000 in student loan debt.

Student loan debt of such a sizable amount presents a real and immediate obstacle to graduates as they are attempting to establish themselves in the medical industry. The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship is just one of the ways that Dr. An is investing in future generations of physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals, as well as the country as a whole. These young people are the ones who will lead to the next medical and healthcare related breakthroughs.

With regards to her desire to help students, Dr. Suhyun An commented, “Immediately after I had graduated college, I did volunteer work at a school where 99% of the children were on subsidized lunch programs. Seeing the great efforts that they put forth in spite of their struggles and that difficult environment left a lasting impression on me. Ever since then, it has been a priority of mine to give back to the community and especially to kids in schools. Education is the greatest means for effecting positive change in the world.”

The Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship is awarded to 2 students annually who exemplify a commitment to academic excellence in pursuit of a career in the medical field. To be eligible, students must have a minimum of a 3.0 weighted gpa, two academic or professional references, and submit an essay of 500-800 words detailing why he or she is pursuing a career in the medical field. Video essay submissions are accepted and encouraged, but are not mandatory.

About Dr. Suhyun An

Dr. Suhyun An is the Clinic Director at the Campbell Medical Group, a leading regenerative medical clinic based in Houston, Texas. Known as a trusted source in the industry, Dr. Suhyun An specializes in regenerative therapies for pain relief by working closely with her patients to develop tailored treatment plans. Dr. An earned her Master’s degree in Nursing from Samford University, after receiving Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing Science from Wayland University and Biochemistry from the University of Houston. She is also a chiropractic doctor, having graduated cum laude from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Beginning her career as a doctor of chiropractic therapy, Dr. Suhyun An practiced Chiropractic Biophysic (CBP) for several years before developing an interest in regenerative medicine. Through the use of umbilical cord stem cell and platelet-rich plasma therapy, she was personally able to successfully heal a shoulder injury and avoid surgery. This personal experience and her desire to help others has driven her career.

Dr. Suhyun An practices regenerative medicine and provides non-invasive medical treatment and services. She has received training from Boston Biolife and Cell Surgical Network in stem cell extraction methods. At the Campbell Health Center, Dr. An and her staff are able to provide a customized, hybrid approach to pain relief using chiropractic biophysic techniques and regenerative medicine combined with the latest rehab and therapy equipment.

Dr. Suhyun An is a renowned public speaker and accomplished author. She has published two books: Pain Free Knee and Demystifying Stem Cells. Her books help to educate and inform patients about non-drug, non-surgical approaches to chronic pain. In addition to her efforts at providing the best treatment for her patients, Dr. Suhyun An has spent much time and energy in creating a warm and welcoming clinic where patients are treated like family and the staff truly enjoy coming to work. Now she is extending her philanthropic endeavors to include supporting college and university students in pursuit of a career in the medical field through the Dr. Suhyun An Scholarship. For more information, visit https://www.drsuhyunanscholarship.com/. Also, see more information on Dr. Suhyun An on her LinkedIn page, Campbell Medical Clinic, or WebMD

