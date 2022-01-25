GETUS Launches Unlimited Gigabit (1000Mbps) Internet in Western Canada

The move will help millions of Canadians to surf, stream, and download without contracts or credit checks.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GETUS is announcing it is launching a new service that will provide unlimited gigabit (1000Mbps) Internet to those living in Western Canada.GETUS is a low-cost, coast-to-coast Internet Service Provider that offers unlimited Internet, TV, and phone service at some of the lowest price points in the Canadian marketplace. The company launched with a simple mission to provide Canadians with affordable telecommunication products and services, while fostering choice and competition in a market dominated by a select few. In addition – GETUS provides this service without the need of a contract or credit check, unlike the “Big Guys” who are massive phone and cable companies, such as Telus, Shaw, Rogers, Cogeco, and others.In the company’s recent news, GETUS is launching unlimited gigabit Internet, of up to 1000Mbps) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The service will be available for a low cost of just $89/month, with the help of Vilo, the company’s brand-new rocket-fast, rocket-fi WiFi Mesh System. As a result of this new service to Western Canada, consumers will see instant savings compared to the “Big Guys” who charge astronomical rates across the country.“In a time when we are all working, learning, and using streaming services at home, it can be a real shock to receive a bill with data overages,” says Tanner Gettis, CEO of GETUS. “Fortunately, with our newly launched services in Western Canada, Canadians can save up to $600/year by switching to GETUS, rather than the ‘Big Guys.’ When you think of it that way, that’s enough money to take a vacation every couple of years. Compound that over five years and just think of everything you could buy. Contact us today so we can discuss our options with you.”For more information about GETUS, or to register, please visit https://getus.ca About GETUSFounded in November 2015 by Tanner Gettis, CEO, GETUS is Canada’s rising star as a low-cost, rocket-fast, coast-to-coast Internet Service Provider. To date, the company has amassed hundreds to thousands of clients in almost every province in the country.