Attorneys Who Defeated Monsanto File First Autism Baby Food Lawsuit in CA

First autism baby food lawsuit filed against several companies for knowingly selling baby foods that contain “dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals.”

The malicious recklessness and callous disregard for human life on the part of these companies has wreaked havoc not only on Noah’s health, but on the heath of countless vulnerable children.” — Pedram Esfandiary, Trial Lawyer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys who defeated Monsanto in multiple court cases have filed the first autism baby food lawsuit in California against several companies for knowingly selling baby foods that contain “dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals.”Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys Pedram Esfandiary and R. Brent Wisner filed the amended complaint on behalf of the Cantabrana family on September 7, 2021 in Los Angeles County Superior Court (Case No. 21STCV22822). Plaintiffs Melissa and Lorenzo Cantabrana allege their young son, Noah, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and shows signs of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after consuming baby foods from all of the companies named in a government report, titled “ Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury.”The defendant companies include:• Nurture (Happy Family Organics and HappyBABY)• Beech-Nut• Hain Celestial Group (Earth’s Best Organic)• Gerber• Plum Organics• Walmart Inc. (Parent’s Choice)• Sprout FoodsDoctors diagnosed Noah with ASD at age two and detected signs of ADHD at age seven. Per the complaint, Noah’s diagnoses make life incredibly challenging for him and his family, who worry constantly about Noah’s wellbeing now and in the future.Babies are particularly vulnerable to the effects of heavy metals because their brains are still developing. Also, due to their smaller size, more heavy metals are absorbed into their bodies compared to adults. Numerous studies have linked exposure to arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury to ASD and ADHD.The lawsuit seeks punitive damages to hold the manufacturers accountable for their reprehensible conduct and ensure they are punished for permanently affecting Noah’s ability to live a fulfilling life. Learn more details about the Cantabrana baby food lawsuit allegations here. “The malicious recklessness and callous disregard for human life on the part of these companies has wreaked havoc not only on Noah’s health, but on the heath of countless vulnerable children,” says attorney Pedram Esfandiary. “Deliberately masking known dangers to babies and toddlers in the name of profit is downright shameful.”Esfandiary and Wisner worked on the trial teams in three cases against Monsanto (now part of Bayer) that culminated in jury verdicts worth $2.424 billion. The attorneys represent hundreds of parents nationwide who allege exposure to heavy metals in the listed baby foods caused their children to develop ASD and ADHD.The four-day plaintiff expert Sargon hearing for Noah Cantabrana’s case starts on Monday January 31, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom before the Hon. Judge Amy D. Hogue for the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles and concludes on Friday, February 4 (Court is dark on February 3). The hearing is the next step toward trial for Noah.Sargon is the name of a California Supreme Court case that encourages trial courts to act as the gatekeeper for what scientific evidence will be admissible or precluded from trial. Judge Hogue decided that only the plaintiffs will present their experts before the court. The defense may present their experts at a later date, if necessary. Learn more about the toxic baby food Sargon hearing here. About Baum Hedlund Aristei & GoldmanThe national law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman represents the Cantabrana family in this case. While several class action lawsuits have been filed in response to the revelation that baby foods contain dangerous levels of toxic metals, the Cantabrana suit represents the first personal injury case filed. Attorneys Pedram Esfandiary and R. Brent Wisner plan to get the case to trial this year. Baum Hedlund is not involved in any baby formula litigation.Baum Hedlund is one of the country’s leading law firms representing parents in cases against several major baby food manufacturers. As of January 2022 the firm represents nearly 800 parents in baby food claims, with that number increasing weekly. Across all areas of practice, the firm has won more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements.

