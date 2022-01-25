Submit Release
Author Bernard Mensah’s Latest Project, the Yawa the Adventurer Comic Book Series, to Launch on Kickstarter

The new series will follow Yawa, a new comic book hero and 13-year-old near genius, as she explores different countries in Africa through her adventures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bernard K. Mensah – the London-based Ghanaian author renowned for his stories that connect and introduce children to cultures they may not encounter on a daily basis – is proud to announce that his latest project, a new comic book series titled Yawa the Adventurer, will soon be launching on Kickstarter.

Yawa the Adventurer is an original and funny action-adventure comic series with an African twist featuring Yawa, a 13-year-old near genius with a knack for getting into trouble. As the first-ever comic to blend fact, fiction, history, culture, and modern living from a variety of African countries, each issue will explore different countries, their unique histories, and distinct cultures from the viewpoint of Yawa’s thrilling adventures.

“I grew up reading a lot of comics, watching Cartoon Network, and falling in love with Indiana Jones,” says Bernard Mensah. “I’m a fan of eclectic comedy and love building experiences though stories to share different cultural perspectives. That’s the idea behind my Yawa the Adventurer series. It’s my sincere hope that readers will find the series powerful and help make it a reality by supporting our Kickstarter campaign.”

To learn more about the Yawa the Adventurer comic series or to support the project on Kickstarter, click here.

