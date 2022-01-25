MassDEP Fines Soriano Environmental of Marlborough for Asbestos Violations at Residential Properties in Brookline, Newton  

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed Soriano Environmental, Inc. of Marlborough a $62,640 penalty for violations of asbestos regulations that occurred as part of the work it conducted at three residential properties located in Town of Brookline and the City of Newton.

In the fall of 2020, MassDEP approved emergency asbestos abatement waivers so that Soriano Environmental could abate 40 linear feet of asbestos-containing material on ductwork at the Taft Street home in Newton, 500 square feet of asbestos-containing tile at the Warren Street home in Newton, and 30 linear feet of asbestos-containing pipe insulation at a St. Paul Street apartment building in Brookline. In December 2020, MassDEP received a complaint regarding the asbestos abatement that had been completed at the Brookline site. A subsequent review found that Soriano had completed abatement work at all three sites but had failed to file the required Asbestos Notification Form and fee with MassDEP. State regulations require notification to MassDEP 10 working days before beginning any asbestos removal work so that the Department is aware of the removal work and can conduct inspections to ensure compliance with the regulations. Additionally, Soriano removed significantly more asbestos materials than was approved under the emergency waivers for each site.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay $26,100 of the penalty with the balance suspended for one year provided it has no further violations, and the company must ensure that it performs all asbestos abatements in compliance with state regulations.

“As a licensed asbestos contractor, Soriano Environmental should be familiar with the abatement regulations and the requirements to notify MassDEP before any abatement work begins,” said Eric Worrall, Director of MassDEP’s Northeast Regional Office in Wilmington. “Asbestos is a known carcinogen and following the required notification and work practices is imperative to protect workers, tenants, and the public. As this settlement demonstrates, failure to follow the asbestos regulations will result in significant penalties.”

Property owners or contractors with questions about asbestos-containing materials, notification requirements, proper removal, handling, packaging, storage and disposal procedures, or the asbestos regulations are encouraged to contact the appropriate MassDEP Regional Office for assistance.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives, and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###