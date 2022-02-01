Author Dorothy Cristantiello’s Book Tells of a Unique Friendship
A friendship that will surely touch the readers’ heartstringsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her book titled "Jack," author Dorothy Cristantiello shares the fun and heartwarming bond between a very lucky girl and a crow named Jack and all the adventures the two share. The unique friendship between the two is one of a kind and one that teaches the importance of affection despite diversity.
A native of Bronx, New York, Dorothy Cristantiello has lived in the city all her life. All her three grown and loving daughters were also brought up in the same area. She knows what city life is like and the challenges its residents face. After experiencing a bout of health issues that resulted in heart failure, Dorothy retired from her job as an EKG Technician and turned to craft stories that are fun yet full of lessons. To date, she has written several books and continues to pass her time writing exciting stories that kids and adults alike will enjoy.
The titular Jack is a crow who meets a lucky girl and becomes her true friend. Peppered with lessons about differences, acceptance, and love, the book shows children the true meaning of friendship and how it cures loneliness. Heartwarming and educational, "Jack" is an enjoyable book that will make you giddy with laughter and teaches readers about belongingness and connection. Kids, parents, educators, and friends will surely have fun as they discover the adventures that Jack will share with his friend.
A book that one can read with friends and loved ones, Dorothy Cristantiello’s "Jack" is available on Amazon and other online digital platforms. Those who enjoy Jack might also enjoy Cristantiello’s other heartwarming book, "Caterpillar City," a story about a girl who grew up with a facial deformity and how she managed to live through peer pressure and other issues.
