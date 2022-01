PARP Inhibitors Market Set for Nearly 15% CAGR through 2026; Superior Efficacy in Cancer Treatment Catalyzing Growth

PARP Inhibitors Market

global PARP inhibitors market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8.4 Bn by 2026, expanding at a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2026

JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market leaders are laying greater strategic emphasis on activities such as capacity expansion, R&D, product portfolio and regional presence, through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.The global poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market is poised for an exponential growth at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2019-2026). Strong demand from the flourishing pharmaceutical industries a key contributor for this growth projection. PARP inhibitors have gained noteworthy momentum owing to increased awareness about efficacy in terms of treating different types of cancer.“The unique ability of PARP inhibitors to improve progression-free survival in ovarian and breast cancer patients is expected to generate extensive traction for the market, thereby propelling the growth of the global PARP inhibitors market over the forecast period,” forecasts the FMI report.Request sample of this report at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3197 Key Takeaways of PARP Inhibitors Market StudyOlaparib is projected to dominate the global PARP inhibitors market owing to its applications in ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.A number of PARP inhibitors are up for imminent approval owing to a new drug application process.PARP inhibitors are rapidly gaining traction as a new care standard of ovarian cancer treatment following platinum chemotherapy.North America and Europe are projected to remain the dominant regional PARP inhibitors markets owing to better access to new technology and reimbursement policies.Centralizing access to virtual and physical care with the aid of startups, research institutes and government bodies will play a key role in role for the future.PARP Inhibitors Market – Top Growth DriversThe rising burden of the different cancer types is a key driver behind the demand for PARP inhibitors.The superior efficacy of PARP inhibitors over that of other cancer treatments is expected to drive revenue generation in the forecast period.Faster approval of PARP inhibitor drugs are also anticipated to drive adoption rates, as demand rises.PARP Inhibitors Market – Key RestraintsHigh costs related to clinical trials, insurance coverage, and testing for drug-drug interactions is a key restraint, particularly for emerging players.The nascent nature of the PARP inhibitors market also builds the risk of such dosages not being included in select electronic records.Schedule a meeting with expert analysts for detailed insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-3197 Competitive LandscapeSome of the key market players profiled in the report include, but are not limited to TESARO Inc., AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, CLOVIS ONCOLOGY. Mergers and acquisitions are the key developmental strategies being adopted by leading market players, as the market is projected to remain in a consolidated stage through the forecast period. Such moves will enable manufacturers to widen their scope of regional product offerings. For instance, TESARO Inc., was acquired by Glaxo Smith Kline plc which allowed the latter to expand its product portfolio with the inclusion of Zejula (Niraparib) PARP inhibitor.More About the ReportThe 200-page study offers an in-depth market forecast and analysis on PARP inhibitors market. The major categories encompassed by the report include drug (olaparib, niraparib, rucaparib, and talazoparib), indication (ovarian cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies) across seven regions (Middle East & Africa, Oceania, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, North America).For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3197 Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Landscape Liquid Biopsy Market – FMI’s comprehensive analysis on the global liquid biopsy market helps stakeholders identify challenges and opportunities. The study covers key regions, competitive landscape, winning imperatives, and key recommendations.Narcolepsy Treatment Market– Get actionable insights on the global narcolepsy treatment market covering important market dynamics, current and historical growth parameters, and future growth prospects for 2018-2028. Protein Expression Technology Market – Find a deep-dive analysis of the global protein expression technology market encompassing market performance parameters, key trends, revenue forecast, and value projection along with market share analysis of key players.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.ContactUnit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,United Arab EmiratesMARKET ACCESS DMCC InitiativeFor Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comFor Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.comMarket Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/parp-inhibitors-market Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/parp-inhibitors-market