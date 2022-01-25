Gains in polycarbonate sheets market will remain concentrated in Asia Pacific through 2029
Polycarbonate Sheets Gaining Preference over Glass and Acrylic; Lightweight Attributes Sought-after in Automotive Industry: FMIJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation in plastic technologies is a key contributor towards growth of the polycarbonate sheets market. Increasing adoption of the material in building and construction projects further supports market growth.
The global polycarbonate sheets market had a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2018, as disclosed by a new report of Future Market Insights (FMI). Leading market players are banking on a higher adoption rate as a preferred thermoplastic material, driven by performance characteristics such as dimensional stability, thermal resistance, optical clarity, and high impact resistance.
“Leading polycarbonate sheet manufacturers are investing in bolstering their supply chain across Asia Pacific to leverage rising demand,” states the FMI report.
Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11125
Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Key Findings
The automotive components sector will display high growth; driven by the demand for eco-friendly materials and low weight components.
Cladding and roofing applications will exhibit high demand through 2029.
Adoption in the security screening sector will generate lucrative opportunities, driven by an upsurge in connectivity advancements.
Market gains will be concentrated in Asia Pacific.
Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Key Driving Factors
Demand for polycarbonate sheets as an alternative to glass and acrylics is a key growth driver.
Superior physical properties associated with polycarbonate sheets are fueling market growth.
Lower carbon emission rates are a major influencer supporting production and adoption.
Lower prices, smoother finish, and minimal maintenance costs in end-use applications are major drivers for global demand.
Polycarbonate Sheets Market – Key Restraints
Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will be a key restraint to market growth during the projection period.
Explore the complete polycarbonate sheets market report with 11 illustrative figures, 60 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11125
Competition Landscape of Polycarbonate Sheets Market
Some of the key players in the global polycarbonate sheets landscape that are covered in this study include, but are not limited to, Palram Industries, SABIC, Excelite, Trinseo, 3A Composites, Spartech, Arla Plast, Covestro, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Gallina India, and Evonik Industries. Leading manufacturers remain focused innovations for manufacturing processes. Manufacturers are investing R&D activities, mergers and acquisitions, to fix up a strong foundation in the global polycarbonate sheets market.
More About the Report
This Future Market Insights study of 300 pages offers actionable insights on the polycarbonate sheets market. The market analysis is based on type (solid, multiwall, and corrugated), end use (building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics) across five regions (Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11125
Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Chemical & Materials Landscape
Automotive Plastics Market- Obtain valuable insights on the BRIC automotive plastics market with in-depth segmental analysis, market statistics, key influencing factors, prominent players and critical developmental strategies adopted by them for a predefined projection period.
Dimethylolpropionic Acid (DMPA) Market- FMI’s report on the global dimethylolpropionic acid (DMPA) market offers an in-depth commentary on the market poised for prolific growth during 2014-2020. The study covers comprehensive evaluation of key impacting forces, revenue sources, and market leaders along with instrumental market strategies.
Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizer Market- Get a deep-dive analysis on the global controlled and slow release fertilizer market with crucial insights on growth levers, opportunities, restraints, regulatory policies, regional market forecast and key forte of market leaders.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.
Contact
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polycarbonate-sheets-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/polycarbonate-sheets-market
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here