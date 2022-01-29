Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Leading Drug, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma Centre, Announces New Admissions Enhancements
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.
The first step towards recovery can be an initial call or outreach.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce enhancements to its admissions system. New staff has been hired, and enhancements in call tracking, document requisition, and family or alumni support have been deployed as of January 2022.
“The first step towards recovery can be an initial call or outreach,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “We are proud to announce enhancements to our admissions system. In addition to new staff, further technical enhancements will make it easier for clients and/or their families to take the first step."
Interested persons can visit the website and then click up to the contact page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/contact/. That page has the basics of how to begin a consultation with the admissions team and starts with a confidential interview. As the newly updated homepage explains, the Centre provides 24-hour medical care, psychiatry, psychology, nutrition and fitness support, specialized body work, and a host of other services. The men’s program brings together the collective expertise of highly-trained professionals to provide evidence-based treatment for high-functioning and motivated men struggling with their mental health.
Prior to an initial call with admissions, another good resource is the "approach" page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page explains the "non 12 step" methodology, which fully empowers each client as an active partner in his recovery. It explains that the four key elements are physical, psychological, social, and spiritual. Perhaps most importantly for a new admission is the explanation of "counselling therapies." That page explains that the counselling therapies help clients explore how they see the world and their place in it, with the goal of personal healing and growth. The clinical staff is trained in numerous therapeutic techniques such as Narrative Therapy, Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy, and Dialectic Behavioural Therapy. Counsellors use techniques that best suit the client, and this journey begins at the first initial consultation.
Persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page explains the basics of the Centre's innovative methodology, which is a non 12 step methodology. It should be noted that a parallel Centre called, Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), offers best-in-class therapy and treatment options for women, also in Powell River, British Columbia Canada).
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada,particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
