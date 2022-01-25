Structural Adhesives Market Production, Sales, Growth, Trends, Latest Innovation and Regional Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 14.42 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Increasing research and development activities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structural adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 22.47 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid global structural adhesives market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for structural adhesives from various end-use industries including, automotive, building & construction, aerospace, and transportation. Rising need to meet stringent regulations and improve fuel efficiency in the automotive industry is driving steady demand for lightweight materials and increasing usage of mixed materials in automotive design and applications. Rising utilization of mixed materials is also resulting in increasing demand for structural adhesives. The use of adhesive-bonded mixed materials is expected to make a double contribution to light weighting in the automotive industry. The utilization of structural adhesives helps in overcoming the potential downsides of combining mixed materials, which includes prevention of galvanic corrosion between dissimilar metals. Structural adhesives also offer aesthetic advantages with cleaner lines and no rivets, protruding nails, or weld marks, which helps in creating better look and more efficient product builds.

Manufacturer like Henkel, 3M and H.B. Fuller Company are increasingly investing in research and development activities for production of structural adhesives that promote cost saving and efficiency without compromising on strength, aesthetics, or impact resistance. The launch of two LOCTITE Universal Structural Bonders by Henkel is expected to create repair solutions and limitless design in industrial applications. The new products combine instant bonding qualities and structural bonding reliability, durability, and strength, which is helping in transformation across the manufacturing industry.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4163

Major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, 3M, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Huntsman International LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Arkema, B. Fuller Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Cabot Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In September 2020, Arkema announced the inauguration of a new world-scale industrial adhesives plant in Japan. The new capacities is expected to help Bostik serve its Japanese customers in growing markets of transportation, labelling, electronics, and packaging. The investment in projected to help Bostik in its growth and geographical expansion strategy.

Epoxy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global structural adhesives market over the forecast period owing to its increasing usage in automotive, industrial, and aerospace applications. The high chemical and thermal resistance coupled with minimum shrinkage and cohesive strength is resulting in its increasing usage.

Water-based segment is expected to register robust revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding environmental degradation is also contributing to rising demand for water-based structural adhesives as these are eco-friendly, non-hazardous, and contain no VOCs.

Building & construction segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global structural adhesives market owing to rising investment by governments in commercial buildings and public infrastructure.

The structural adhesives market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrialization and increasing constructional activities in developing countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia is expected to support revenue growth of the Asia Pacific structural adhesives market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report:

➭ Who are the global key players in this Structural Adhesives market?

➭ What’s their company profile, product information, contact information?

➭ What was the global market status of the market?

➭ What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the market?

➭ What are projections of the global industry considering capacity, production, and production value?

➭ What will be the estimation of cost and profit?

➭ What will be market share, supply, and consumption?

➭ What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

➭ What are the market dynamics of the market?

➭ What are the challenges and opportunities?

➭ What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for the industry?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4163

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global structural adhesives market based on resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Methyl Methacrylate

Acrylic

Others

Technology Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Others

Application Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Building & Construction

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4163

Browse More Reports:

Super Hard Material Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/super-hard-materials-market

Composite Insulated Panels Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/composite-insulated-panels-market

Glutamine (Gln) Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glutamine-gln-market

Low Pressure Molding (LPM) with Polyamides Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/low-pressure-molding-with-polyamides-market

Viscose Fiber Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/viscose-fiber-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.