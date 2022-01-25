Squarewebsites Releases Walkthrough Video of Chrome Extension Tool

Submit Release
Thumbnail image of the Chrome Extension Tool. Instantly copy pages from one Squarespace website to another with Chrome Extension Tool.

Thumbnail image of the Universal Filter plugin Youtube video. Sort and Filter through any data on your Squarespace site with Universal Filter plugin.

Squarewebsites logo - squarewebsites specializes in creating easy-to-use and powerful plugins for Squarespace users.

The Squarewebsites Logo

KETCHUM, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squarewebsites develop website plugins to instantly help bring your website ideas to life. But, navigating through the plethora of plugins and integrations can be confusing and at times even frustrating. To counteract that confusion, Squarewebsites recently released a 26 minute, in-depth video walking through their Chrome Extension tool.

The Chrome Extension tool for website admins allows users to edit, tweak, and copy their pages instantly. But, to make sure users receive the most out of their plugins, Squarewebsites stepped in to create their Chrome Extension tutorial video. The video itself breaks down into two main sections: how to enable certain options such as navigation tools and code editing, and how to enable the core functions such as UI tweaks and copying pages from Squarespace 7.0 to 7.1.

The tutorial video is available for free on YouTube by visiting the SquareWebsites channel or by searching “SquareWebsites Pro Extension Walkthrough.” Visit the video directly by following this link: Pro Extension Walkthrough.

To learn more about Squarewebsites, purchase a subscription, or read through their blog articles for useful tips, visit www.squarewebsites.org or contact them via email at info@squarewebsites.org.


Squarewebsites is a website design and development company with a focus on developing website plugins for the website platform Squarespace. For the past seven years, Squarewebsites sold over 9,000 plugin licenses and are known for various plugins such as Universal Filter and Custom Cart Plugin. To read more about Squarewebsites or to peruse their plugin options, visit www.squarewebsites.org.

Taylor Miles
Squarewebsites.org
+1 949-547-0494
email us here
