INDIE LLC acquires TotalShield LLC – the worldwide leader in transparent blast shielding products
EINPresswire.com/ -- INDIE LLC, a diversified operator of great American businesses in the manufacturing, technology, and real estate sectors, is proud to announce the acquisition of TotalShield LLC – the leading manufacturer of impact and blast resistant rooms, mobile barriers, machine enclosures, and shielding blankets used by industrial and aerospace customers to keep their employees safe. The merger will place an emphasis on improving the industry with regards to blast mitigation, pressure safety, ballistic protection, blast protection, and machine protection.
Adam Rossi, CEO of INDIE LLC, says, “I am thrilled to announce the acquisition of TotalShield, a company with a twenty-year tradition of excellence in the design and manufacture of the most advanced blast proof and impact resistant safety rooms and enclosures on the market. TotalShield products protect the employees of the leading US-based manufacturers and industrial companies, including Blue Origin, ExxonMobil, and SpaceX.”
TotalShield operations will now move to Gainesville, Virginia, and will continue to serve clients mainly located in the United States. TotalShield conducts all design and manufacturing processes within the United States, using materials produced in America for an industrial customer base located in the US. Rossi explains that this is important to him and the TotalShield team. Rossi emphasized that their “customer base is a who’s-who of American manufacturing: Goodrich, Lockheed Martin, Motorola…these are companies that drive the American economy, and we are proud to be their trusted partner.”
TotalShield uses patented design processes and a proprietary testing database to engineer advanced blast-proof and impact-resistant protective enclosures, safety barriers, and blast rooms. TotalShield machine guarding systems protect personnel, facilities, and equipment with a line of products including centrifuge safety enclosures, pressure test enclosures, and turbine safety enclosures.
TotalShield products are expertly crafted to ensure the protection of staff during the testing and operation of turbines, centrifuges, motors, pumps, pressurized equipment, generators, and heavy machining operations. The use of impact-resistant polycarbonate blast shield panels and energy-absorbing framing allow for personnel to see into the enclosures while remaining safe from explosion or machine failure. These innovative panels are widely used in:
-Blast Shielding
-Machine shielding
-Protective shielding
-Testing enclosures
-Industrial machine enclosures
Keith Snyder, the founder and CTO of TotalShield, explains that “INDIE is providing growth capital to TotalShield, allowing us to expand our product offerings and customer reach. I am excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to customer safety without compromise.”
TotalShield also provides freestanding polycarbonate blast containment rooms for the highest level of personnel protection. Shielding rooms are custom designed according to customer needs including size, entrances, electrical and mechanical ingress, ventilation and lighting fixtures, and level of ballistic or pressure blast protection required. Shielding rooms are used for customers that require:
-Blast enclosures/Blast containment rooms/Blast-resistant rooms
-Explosive enclosures/Explosive containment/Explosion proof enclosures
-Industrial safety enclosures/Industrial shield rooms
-Safety enclosures/Safety rooms
-Shield enclosures/Shield rooms
-Personnel protection rooms
TotalShield products are delivered either as fully assembled units or as modules that are easily assembled on site. TotalShield has a fanatical focus on safety, and their manufacturing and quality assurance processes ensure that customers receive a quality product that will reliably protect their employees.
Click on the link for more information on TotalShield’s products and services: http://totalshield.com.
About TotalShield
TotalShield LLC was founded in 2002 and has since become a leader in the structural design of impact and blast-resistant structures, as well as personnel shielding. The company was created by Keith W. Snyder, who invented a unique modular framing technology for high-impact shielding, which he patented at Sandia National Labs. TotalShield maintains partnerships with prominent research institutions and laboratories such as the Southwest Research Institute - a leader in blast, ballistic, and impact testing in the U.S.
TotalShield LLC
TotalShield LLC
http://totalshield.com
media@totalshield.com
TotalShield - Blast Proof Rooms and Ballistic Resistant Mobile Safety Barriers for Industry