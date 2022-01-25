Broadcast Infrastructure Market worth US$ 8,145.7 million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increasing Demand for Digital Terrestrial TVs to Provide Growth Opportunities for Broadcast Infrastructure Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Broadcast Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Technology, and Application,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 4,713.7 million in 2021 to US$ 8,145.7 million by 2028; and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Increasing Adoption of New Broadcast Technologies to Drive Market During Forecast Period

The broadcast industry is witnessing a significant demand for new broadcasting technologies such as Internet Protocol Television, web TV, high definition television (HDTV), and pay-per-view. With continuous improvement in digitalization and an increase in disposable income, the market is witnessing a high adoption rate of IPTV and HDTV. The demand for enriched video experiences is expected to pave the way for broadcasters across the world, especially in Asia. The broadband proliferation is increasing across APAC, owing to the on-demand consumer viewing. Moreover, subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix are gaining traction in Asia.

Another key factor driving the broadcast infrastructure market is integrated platforms consisting of servers, set-top-boxes, and video content protection systems, along with appropriate tools, middleware, and billing, allowing the provision of a variety of TV services in several formats such as video-on-demand, streaming, and time-shifted TV, based on a combination of underlying IP networks and digital subscriber line or optical access systems. All the advancements and developments are likely to have a significant positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Broadcast Infrastructure Market

In the COVID-19 pandemic huge number of individuals are working from home and spending more time online and boasting the shift to digital. This demand for digital resources is further stressing the systems of several software and platform organizations and hindering their capability to serve services with reliability and quality. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the players who are involved in delivering video content for the end users, owing to the shutdown of business and labor scarcity. The COVID-19 crisis also has drastically upended operations across the value chain, from supplier networks to the customer delivery experience due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions.

Broadcast Infrastructure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Clyde Broadcast Technology Ltd; CS Computer Systems; Dacast; EVS Broadcast Equipment; Grass Valley Canada; Kaltura; NEVION, ROSS VIDEO LTD; Zixi; and Cisco Systems, Inc. are among the key players in the global Broadcast Infrastructure market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In June 2021, EVS, the leading provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, announced its partnership with Gravity Media to supply Xeebra multi-camera review system as the core technology for the company’s new integrated video adjudication and communications solution.

In June 2021, Ross Video announced the acquisition of timestream a Media-Asset workflow solution company. These solutions are used by customers within various market verticals, including enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast. Their solutions are designed to solve the unique and increasingly complex creative, business, and technology challenges in each market. Through this acquisition, Ross will naturally look to blend its Streamline media asset management solution with the Primestream products over time, to create a fully converged graphics and production asset management platform.

