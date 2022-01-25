Barcode Software Market Size, Share, Growth | Industry Analysis - 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

The barcode technology improves and enhances every aspect of the supply chain management.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barcode software refers to the technology that enables users to design, create, and print barcode labels using static, serialized, or database driven data on inventory, product, and shipments. The software provides easy and fast billing, prescription management, purchase planning & purchase order management, online shortage management, and stock valuation.

The report segments the barcode software market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into 1D (one-dimensional), and 2D (two-dimensional). According to the application, the market is classified into the asset management, package tracking, employee attendance & time tracking, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into Education, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Bluebird Inc., Capterra Inc., Denso ADC, Datalogic S.p.A., OCR Canada Ltd., General Data Company Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Solutions, NCR Corporation, and Zebex Industries Inc are also provided in this report.

