Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market to hit US$ 1,906.46 million , Globally, by 2028 at 21.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Rising Adoption of UWB Technology in Personal and Consumer Device Tracking to Provide Growth Opportunities for Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled "Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow from US$ 498.55 million in 2021 to reach US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 498.55 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 124

No. Tables 40

No. of Charts & Figures 61

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Application and End-User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rising Adoption of UWB Technology in Personal and Consumer Device Tracking to Drive Market

Growth in the manufacturing industry in Asian countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, would create a positive impact on the adoption of UWB technology. The increasingly competitive landscape, growing middle-class population, and rising penetration of digital technology and smartphones are anticipated to bolster the growth of online retail for merchants, consumers, issuers, and payment providers in the coming years. The growth of the e-commerce sector in the region propels the demand for real-time location systems, which is anticipated to drive the adoption of UWB technology.

UWB is the fastest-growing technology that is significantly improving the consumer experience associated with home entertainment products such as TV, laptop, and audio equipment. UWB enables wireless connection to work at a higher speed, making it perfect for connecting television to home audio equipment. UWB consumes less power and offers a low-cost solution. This has led to high adoption and a rise in the demand for ultra-wideband chipsets. UWB is also being used for personal item tracking systems. For example, the Apple-designed U1 chip has UWB technology for spatial awareness. It is integrated into iPhones 11, 12, and 13. Additionally, learning from Apple, various smartphone manufacturers have integrated UWB technology in their products, which is also contributing toward the growth of the global ultra-wideband chipset market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia-Pacific Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Size.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 across Asia-Pacific, several countries have suffered heavily. The manufacturing sectors in the countries mentioned above have been experiencing low production and a weak supply chain. Additionally, the labor shortage has affected the manufacturing sector in these countries. UWB-based systems production facilities were either shut down or unable to produce at full capacity, and this has negatively affected Q2 and Q3 revenues of companies for 2020 and resulted in slower growth in the near term.

UWB technology has been recognized as a feasible technology for wireless sensor network (WSN) applications. This is due to UWB’s good time domain resolution, allowing it to offer precise location and tracking. The automotive and transportation industry has witnessed a series of new and emerging UWB technology applications for the past few years, and wireless technology is majorly used in automobiles for radio reception and navigation purposes. Additionally, the introduction of advanced features in cars such as keyless entry and tire pressure monitoring has also led to the higher adoption of wireless data transmission techniques, which is driving the ultra-wideband chipset market.

Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Application-Based Insights

Based on offering, the ultra-wideband chipset market is segmented into RTLS, imaging, and communication. The communication segment led the market in 2021. UWB wireless communication transmits a huge amount of data over a wide frequency spectrum ranging from 3.1 to 10.6 GHz. It includes applications such as ranging, authentication, wireless USB, and data transfer. USB UWB communication mainly uses low-powered radio signals of short pulses for the transmission and reception of data. Recently, ultra-wideband antenna applications have grown to include a wide range of computing devices and Internet of Things (IoT) peripherals. Most of these wireless communication systems employ a UWB antenna for data transmission, reception, positioning, location identification, sensing, and tracking.

Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ALEREON, INC.; Apple Inc.; Bespoon SAS; Decawave Limited; Furaxa INC.; Johanson Technology, Inc.; NOVELDA; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; and Pulse-Link, inc. are among the key players in the global Ultra-Wideband Chipset market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2021, Apple Inc. launched AirTag, which is powered by a U1 UWB chipset designed for tracking objects using iPhone.

In 2010, Samsung launched its flagship Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra smartphone which is powered by NXP Semiconductors’ ultra-wideband chipset.

