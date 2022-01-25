Unparalleled Research on Freight Forwarding Market Current and Future Growth is Expected CAGR at a 5.0% by 2027

Freight Forwarding Market

The global freight forwarding market was valued at US$ 204.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 277.5 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2028.

The global freight forwarding market was valued at US$ 204.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 277.5 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2028.

Freight forwarding is a service that coordinates shipments from the point of manufacture to the final destination. A freight forwarder, often known as a forwarding agent, is a common carrier that does not operate with ships. It organises transportation from the manufacturer to the market, as well as from the customer to the final distribution point. The transportation of products will be coordinated by a freight forwarding firm, which may use a single carrier or numerous carriers. It is possible to travel by air, sea, rail, or highway. While the service has changed through time, the fundamental concept of freight forwarding remains the same: to organise the flow of products from one location to another.



𝗦𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗗𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲:-

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has created a serious dent in the progress of the global freight forwarding market. The pandemic-led delay/suspension of shipments, waterway and airway freight transportation, has significantly affected the prospects of the market. On the plus side, the market is looking more like the somewhat front-loaded forecasted period, which is showing some solid trends such as the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) technology to clear the logistic backlogs.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

⁃ Agility

⁃ Bolloré Logistics

⁃ CEVA Logistics

⁃ DB Schenker

⁃ DHL Global Forwarding

⁃ Dimerco

⁃ DSV Panalpina A/S

⁃ Expeditors International

⁃ Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

⁃ Kuehne + Nagel International AG

⁃ MGF (Manitoulin Global Forwarding)

⁃ Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

⁃ UPS Supply Chain Solutions

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:-

The Freight Forwarding Market research report covers the qualitative as well as quantitative business data on the industry with a complete analysis of industry value chain, share investments, Porter's analysis, swot analysis, and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The evaluation of the primary and secondary research methodology of key players in the given research report offers a thorough evaluation of the company shares, product growth, application, segment, and regional scope of the companies profiled in this report.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:-

» The global freight forwarding market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in the freight shipping sector amidst growing cross-border trade. For instance, in December 2021, a logistic service provider, Nuvocargo, raised around US$ 20 million in a series of funding rounds conducted by Tiger Global Management to boost trade between the U.S. and Mexico.

» In the cluster of regions, the European region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global freight forwarding market at the helm of high demand from OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in Germany, the U.K., and others to export automotive parts.

» Also standing out in the global freight forwarding market is the Asia Pacific region, which is driven by a robust rail transportation network, a booming e-commerce industry, and growing import/export activities.



