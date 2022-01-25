Road Closure Brookfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 14 N at house number 4389 in Brookfield is closed due to a MV crash and telephone pole/powerlines down across the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.