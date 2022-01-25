GRIFFIN'S BAGHOUSE FILTERS INSTALLED AT A SAND MANUFACTURING PLANT

Baghouse Filter

Griffin's Jet-Aire Pulse-Jet Dust Collectors utilized on this project provide over 99.99% dust collection efficiency, continuous operation, & low maintenance,

LIVERPOOL, NY, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Griffin Filter Technologies Inc. ( https://www.griffinfilters.com) Griffin Filters has installed three Baghouse Filters used for dust collection from a fluid bed dryer exhaust at a large sand manufacturing plant in Roberta, Georgia. These high efficiency jet-Aire Pulse-Jet Baghouse dust collectors will handle a very high dust loading at a temperature of 350 degrees F.

Griffin's Jet-Aire Pulse-Jet Dust Collectors are an effective solution to an array of solids processing and product recovery projects. Built as a stand-alone unit, or as modular construction for very large airflows, these Pulse Jet Baghouse Dust Collectors can perform under the harshest conditions. Griffin Model JA-238-E utilized on this project provides over 99.99% dust collection efficiency, continuous operation, low maintenance, Aire pulse-jet cleaning mechanism which incorporates an on-demand pulse panel with local differential pressure indication as well as 4-20 mA output. The scope of supply also included Hopper, support steel, walkway packages, walk-in Plenum, and 10” Discharge Valves.

“These Griffin units have been operating for more than two years now, and they work great; no maintenance issue, always low pressure drop across the filters, so we are extremely glad that we made this purchase from Griffin.” commented the Plant Manager of the sand manufacturing company..

Griffin Filters has been a leading manufacturer of dust collection systems for over 50 years. Griffin started out as a supplier of shaker-style collectors for the concrete, aggregate and construction industries and then quickly developed its complete line of pulse jet collectors, cartridge filters, high pressure filters, silo filter vents, and very high temperature filters for a wide variety of industrial process applications. Griffin has hundreds of successfully operating installations around the country which continue to perform reliability and economically year after year.

Griffin ( https://www.griffinfilters.com) offers an unusually large selection of standard models which gives it the ability to match the widest range of application needs whether solids processing, product recovery or air pollution control. But the core of Griffin’s business is innovative design and application know how. Griffin also has complete in-house engineering resources to custom design a complete filtration system for particulate control or product recovery to match any customer requirement.

