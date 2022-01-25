PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk Supports Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk was established in 1951 and is a listed company on the Indonesian stock exchange. As the largest integrated tire manufacturer in Southeast Asia, the Company produces and distributes high-quality tires for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles to more than 90 countries worldwide.
PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk operates five modernized tire plants and three related plants that manufacture tire cord, synthetic rubber, and nylon filament yarn. The Company also operates a Proving Ground as part of its Research & Development strategic tool for stringent tire testing facility to innovate in developing and producing a variety of world-class high-quality tire products.
The Company supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which is to play an active role in protecting the environment. For that purpose, the Company has been optimizing the role of Research & Development in producing environmentally friendly products and is continuously innovating for sustainable future mobility. By introducing eco-friendly tires such as Champiro ECO for passenger Cars and Ecotrax for Motorcycles, PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk strives to reduce carbon emissions and the effects of global warming.
The Company also engages in numerous Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and humanitarian projects in Indonesia and has won awards for its continued engagement in helping the community. PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk is proud to support the Government of Indonesia in participating in the Indonesian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Together, we share one goal: “Creating the Future, from Indonesia to the World".
Media Liaison Officer
PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk operates five modernized tire plants and three related plants that manufacture tire cord, synthetic rubber, and nylon filament yarn. The Company also operates a Proving Ground as part of its Research & Development strategic tool for stringent tire testing facility to innovate in developing and producing a variety of world-class high-quality tire products.
The Company supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of which is to play an active role in protecting the environment. For that purpose, the Company has been optimizing the role of Research & Development in producing environmentally friendly products and is continuously innovating for sustainable future mobility. By introducing eco-friendly tires such as Champiro ECO for passenger Cars and Ecotrax for Motorcycles, PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk strives to reduce carbon emissions and the effects of global warming.
The Company also engages in numerous Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and humanitarian projects in Indonesia and has won awards for its continued engagement in helping the community. PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk is proud to support the Government of Indonesia in participating in the Indonesian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Together, we share one goal: “Creating the Future, from Indonesia to the World".
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter